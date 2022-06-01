Nowadays there’s a national holiday for almost everything – literally. Not only does June 1st mark the official start of Pride Month, it’s also the mark to celebrate a few national holidays. In honor of beauty and style, the one that caught our attention is National Nail Polish Day. We decided to channel some holiday spirit by looking back at Cardi B’s best nail looks to inspire your next set.

Choosing the perfect nail color and finding the right design can be challenging, but luckily we’ve already done the work to find the best colors for spring and summer and where to buy them. However, a little extra inspiration never hurts. Besides, Cardi B’s nail looks are often very extravagant and unique, so she’s the perfect source of inspo to dream up how to dazzle your next set.

The NYC born and raised icon is not only a master at creating musical hits, we’ve also learned over the years that she’s the Queen of completing day-to-day tasks with long nails. To compliment her adored fashion sense, Cardi B often wears nails that match her outfit to complete the full look. Whether it be press-on nails or a crisp gel set, Cardi B’s most memorable nail designs will surely inspire you to take your next set to the next level.

01 Tiffany Blue Instagram/@iamcardib 02 Ombre Blue Crystals Instagram/@iamcardib 03 Neon Pointed Nails Instagram/@iamcardib 04 Long, Soft Pink Nails With Diamond Accent Finger Instagram/@iamcardib 05 Bright White Pointed Nails Instagram/@iamcardib 06 Red & Jeweled Nails With Spiral Design Accent Finger Instagram/@iamcardib 07 Sharp, Coffee Brown Nails Instagram/@iamcardib 08 Matte Royal Blue Instagram/@iamcardib 09 Gold With Crystals & Diamonds Instagram/@iamcardib