Leave it to Cardi B to have us swooning over her latest hair trend. The “Up” rapper recently debuted her latest hairstyle that has many of us dialing up our stylist to recreate the Pre-Valentine’s Day look. Wearing a blue dress, and gold lock earrings with a Chanel necklace, the New York rapper showed off her black bone-straight, waist-length hair that was accented with a heart-shaped swoop bang and thick baby hair.

Check out the adorable look below:

Touched by celebrity hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez, the creative genius gave a sneak peek of how she shaped and molded the ‘Lover Girl” hair for her WAP client. You can’t help to admire the care that she puts into working on the hair.

To achieve the look for Cardi B., Stylez shares that she used the Brazilian Straight Full Lace Wig from Kendra’s Boutique.

In lieu of the trending style, we came across more creative heart hairstyles on Instagram for your Valentine’s Day inspiration.

The Heart Swoop With The Pom Poms is definitely a look!

This long and sleek ponytail with a heart braid and diamond accents is a showstopper!

This braided bun with a subtle heart is a classy look.

We call this look, “Queen of Hearts.”

When hearts meet art, we love to see it! It’s a look for very daring darlings.

Fun and flirty natural hearts for the win!

The red with pink streaks is beautiful with the bang and PJs to match!

Another heart shape swoop with a beautiful long and curly ponytail!

We love the green and black heart knots, especially with locs!

Colorful hearts on short pink hair is everything bold and beautiful!

What do you think of the heart hairstyles? Is it a growing trend?