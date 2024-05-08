I Wasn’t Into Body Oils Until I Found These 7

Shutterstock / Dean Drobot

Can you keep a secret? I wasn’t into body oils until recently. As silly as it may sound, the word “oil” used to scare me a bit. I wondered what the purpose of body oil was when there were already body lotions available. And although, as a beauty writer, my role involves learning about beauty, testing products, speaking to dermatologists, and much more, I was still hesitant to jump on the body oil bandwagon.

I remember when I went out with one of my girlfriends. It had been forever since we last saw each other, and she came to an Italian restaurant with her skin looking like velvet. While chatting, I couldn’t help but stare at her skin. “Girl, what is your secret to your skin looking like a piece of chocolate?” I interrupted the conversation. “Body oils, girl,” she said. She shared a few that she’d been loving, and I, of course, had to try, too.

I also analyzed each body oil that TikTok skincare influencers raved about, in addition to my girlfriend’s recommendations. She also gave me more tea; recommending that I apply the body oil after a coat or two of lotion. During my trip to Sephora, I asked several associates about their favorites and decided to try them, too.

After a month or so of testing, below are the ones I’ve settled on as my favorites. I now swear by these to give my skin the love, affection, and hydration it deserves.

Okay, everyone, including their mother and grandmother, uses Vaseline. But their newest Radiant collection changes the game. It includes a hydrating body oil with coconut oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E to give your skin all the hydration for soft skin.

One thing I love is using body oil that leaves a lasting scent. This body oil from Desavery is something I splurge on, when I want to layer scents on my body, before I head out of the apartment.

My mom recently reminded me that she tried to put me on to their body oil growing up. I remember receiving a sample of their body oil two years ago. But I’m happy I finally started using it. When I tell you this hydrated my skin like I was soaking in a bathtub, I mean it.

I always root for Taraji P. Henson. Her body care collection is also a chef’s kiss and deserves to be on this list. This body oil is very lightweight and has avocado oil and rosehip to protect your skin, giving you a dewy finish. Plus, it has a warm fragrance that gives off summer vibes.

You can’t forget about adding SPF to your body. When I was a kid, I used to hate when my mom would slather sunscreen on me. But now as I’m older, it’s a requirement. This baby oil has SPF packed into it and gives my skin an ultimate shine.

If you didn’t grow up using Palmers for your body, how dare you? I don’t like that greasy or sticky feeling when I use body products, making this one perfect for me. This body oil is infused with cocoa butter, which also helps fade dark spots and stretch marks.

Vanilla never goes out of style, due to its warm and inviting aroma. This body oil has a strong vanilla scent that is so pleasant you’ll want to apply it twice. I like to layer this body oil, especially after applying lotion on my body. I wear this one when I want to leave a lasting impression on someone I meet.I Wasn’t Into Body Oils Until I Found These 7