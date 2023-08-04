Buttah Skin Tapped Vanessa Simmons for their Campaign Launch at Saks

Tyren Redd

Buttah Skin created by Dorion Renaud is a Black-owned skin and body care line with products formulated for melanin-rich tones. The product lineup features the popular Buttah Body line and flagship customizable kit. Now, you can find a range of Buttah Skin’s transforming products available at Saks.

“We are thrilled to be aligned with a legendary retail partner like Saks and to have this opportunity to share Buttah Skin with a wider audience,” said Renaud. “This partnership represents a new and elevated chapter for the Buttah brand and we’re very excited for our loyal customers to see what we’ve been working on.”

As an actor and model, Renaud recognized the skincare challenges faced by individuals in the industry and founded Buttah Skin to offer a solution. His mission was to empower others in establishing effective skincare regimens that deliver real results. The customizable 3-step repair kit became a key offering, catering to the needs of even the busiest celebrities like Beyoncé, Cassie, and Malika Haqq.

In their latest campaign, Buttah Skin features Vanessa Simmons, showcasing a collection of luxurious photos taken in a hotel bathroom against the backdrop of Beverly Hills, which perfectly complements their new retail partner, Saks.

Essence received an inside look on model, actress, and TV personality, Vanessa Simmons’ favorite Buttah products, her skincare regimen, and how to care for and embrace your own unique skin.

Like Renaud, Simmons’ has faced similar skin issues throughout her career. She’s encountered challenged with finding products that truly cater to her skin tone and type. Despite her success, many of her specific skincare needs were often unmet by professional who lacked the expertise to care for Black skin. The struggles date back to her debut on MTV’s Run’s House.

“Sometimes makeup artists and other people would introduce products and I would use them and go home with ash on my face,” Simmons said. “Black people have many shades, like undertones and other pigments, we need certain attention paid to.” Then she used Buttah Skin.

“I wash my face then use the Vitamin C Serum [to get] the glow going, help with hyperpigmentation, and awaken the skin,” she said. In her 4-step skincare regimen, she follows the serum with the Oil-free Hyaluronic Gel Cream for an instant boost of hydration, to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and even the skin tone and texture, then finishes with the CocoShea Revitalizing Cream.

Shea butter is a key ingredient in Buttah Skin’s products, laying the foundation for their specialized formulations designed for melanin-rich skin. “Shea butter is a really important ingredient for us to use on our skin, but [Buttah Skin has] a light version that is whipped so it does not leave you feeling heavy or greasy at all,” Simmons said. “My makeup artist has asked ‘what are you doing differently with your skin?’ And I’m like ‘It’s literally the Buttah.’”

Click here to view Buttah Skin’s best-sellers available now at Saks Fifth Avenue.