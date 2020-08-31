Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Brandy and Monica have given us hits over the decades — many of which have fueled our karaoke hubris and healed our broken hearts. And we’re excited to hear all those hits at today’s Verzuz battle.

But the singers have also given us beauty over the decades that sparked trends. From Brandy’s famous micro box braids that folks are still talking about, to Monica’s pixie cut that had all the girls running to the salon to get a big chop (and still using on their vision boards), their style has influenced generations. And every time they switched it up, we were watching, taking in all the dopeness that ensued.

So today, as we brace for one of the most highly anticipated musical roundups of the year, we’re also taking a look back at some of our favorite Brandy and Monica red carpet beauty moments.