There’s no doubt that Brandy and Monica have given us hits over the decades — many of which have fueled our karaoke hubris and healed our broken hearts. And we’re excited to hear all those hits at today’s Verzuz battle.
But the singers have also given us beauty over the decades that sparked trends. From Brandy’s famous micro box braids that folks are still talking about, to Monica’s pixie cut that had all the girls running to the salon to get a big chop (and still using on their vision boards), their style has influenced generations. And every time they switched it up, we were watching, taking in all the dopeness that ensued.
So today, as we brace for one of the most highly anticipated musical roundups of the year, we’re also taking a look back at some of our favorite Brandy and Monica red carpet beauty moments.
01
Brandy and Monica: Beauty Through The Years
Monica and Brandy during the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
02
Monica takes a photo before her performance at MtvU Presents Campus Invasion Music Festival in Atlanta.
Annette Brown/Getty Images
03
Brandy during the First Annual BET Awards in 2001.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
04
Monica attends Black Girls Rock! 2016 in Newark, New Jersey.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
05
Brandy arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABC
06
Monica attends the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom
07
Brandy rocked loose waves and a ba-yang at the 2010 Vh1 Hip Hop Honors.
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic for Vh1
08
Monica attends the 16th Annual Essence Awards in Hollywood, California,
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
09
A young Brandy leaving a red carpet event with a bright smile.
Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
10
Monica rocked a fierce topknot and inches on inches at the Trap Music Museum VIP Preview in Atlanta.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
11
Brandy attends the Niecy Nash book release party at Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel.
Earl Gibson III/WireImage
12
Monica's red carpet arrival at the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
13
Brandy attends the #StarsInTheAlley Outdoor Concert Featuring Darren Criss at Shubert Alley in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
14
Monica proved time and again that even as queen of the short cut, she still made a long do look amazing.
Getty Images
15
Brandy rolled up to the "VH1 Divas" in a sickening Old Hollywood body wave.
Jason Merritt/WireImage
16
Monica at the Be Human Foundation Launch in 2018.
Prince Williams/WireImage
17
Brandy and her everlasting baby face attends the 2015 BET Awards.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
18
Monica was picture perfect backstage at the Essence Awards in 2003.
L. Cohen/WireImage
19
Brandy's skin was glowing and radiant at the America's Got Talent Session in 2006.
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
20
Monica greets fans in a cherry red bob and bright smile.
Prince Williams/WireImage
21
Brandy exudes Black girl joy at the 7th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood luncheon.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
22
Monica poses for a portrait in 1998 in New York City.
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
23
Brandy poses for a portrait in 2002 in Los Angeles, California.
Langdon/Getty Images
24
Monica attends 2019 Black Girls Rock! at NJ Performing Arts Center.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
25
Brandy's bright eyes and beautiful twists were a beauty "do" at the 5th Annual Unstoppable Gala.
Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic
26
Monica brought the dramatic eye and red lip to SiriusXM Studios.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
27
Brandy switched it up with the short do and we loved it.
Jim Spellman/WireImage
28
Monica is pretty in pink at the 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
29
Brandy attends the 2019 BMI R&B and Hip-Hop Awards.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
30
Looking forever young, Brandy and Monica perform at The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2012.