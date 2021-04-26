Box Braid Styles Celebs Are Loving — That You Will Too

Box braids is the classic style that’s a must-have all-year-round — but particularly, during the summer. That’s why, every year around this time our Instagram feeds begin to fill with countless celebs showing off the look, piquing our interests and dishing out loads on inspo that we can take to our stylists or even try on ourselves.
Ease aside, what’s the best about box braid styles is the versatility. Depending on the size, the look can be moved and styled in every way possible, allowing for manipulation into even the sleekest of hairstyles without all the stress or hair damage.
So ahead, check out some of our favorite recent box braid looks, spotted on some of the biggest stars out.
01
Zaya Wade
Wade’s bright-red box braids are perfect for a fun, summer look.
02
Tessa Thompson
The undone look of Thompson’s braids allow for easy transitions from daytime to nighttime.
03
Saweetie
Saweetie showed what it looks like to enjoy a hot girl spring with her large, bleach blonde large box braids.
04
Justine Skye
If you’re on the hunt for a look that will last longer than standard-sized box braids, try out super small ones. The look is a Ryan Destiny staple.
05
Zendaya
Knotless braids allow for more movement of the strands. You can style in sleek high-buns, ponytails, you name it.
06
Willow Smith
Hairstylist Vernon François styled Smith’s box braids in mesmerizing bantu knots with tendrils falling towards the face.
07
Keke Palmer
Palmer’s goddess braids make for the perfect vacation look.
08
Elaine Welteroth
Welteroth’s tossed, jumbo blonde box braids are seriously selfie-worthy.
09
Cynthia Bailey
A fresh-faced Bailey pulled her box braids up into relaxed yet stylish ponytail.
10
Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid wowed in a half-up, half-down ‘do with hints of golden blonde highlights.
11
Wunmi Mosaku
Mosaku switched it up with a high puff paired with box braid tendrils on the perimeter.
12
Alicia Keys
Leave it to Keys to give us a perfectly unique twist on the classic style. Hers included four jumbo braids on each quadrant with her edges in small cornrows.