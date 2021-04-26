Box Braid Styles Celebs Are Loving — That You Will Too

Instagram/Tessa Thompson

Box braids is the classic style that’s a must-have all-year-round — but particularly, during the summer. That’s why, every year around this time our Instagram feeds begin to fill with countless celebs showing off the look, piquing our interests and dishing out loads on inspo that we can take to our stylists or even try on ourselves.

Ease aside, what’s the best about box braid styles is the versatility. Depending on the size, the look can be moved and styled in every way possible, allowing for manipulation into even the sleekest of hairstyles without all the stress or hair damage.

So ahead, check out some of our favorite recent box braid looks, spotted on some of the biggest stars out.

