ESSENCE House Hollywood Lineup: Featuring Stars From ‘Insecure,’ ‘The Chi,’ ‘Snowfall,’ ‘Bridgerton’ & More!

ESSENCE House Hollywood is bringing some of your favorite Black creatives from in front of and behind the scenes on award-winning, critically-acclaimed shows including: Bridgerton, Insecure, Euphoria, Twenties, Black-ish, The Chi, LoveCraft Country, Snowfall, For Life and films including: Judas and the Black Messiah,The United States vs Billie Holiday and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel together to share some of their career experiences thus far on their Hollywood journeys.
Scroll down for a look a the full lineup and be sure to tune in to via ESSENCE Studios or essence.com on Friday, April 23 at 7PM EST. See you there!
01
Storm Reid – Host
Actress (Euphoria, A Wrinkle In Time, When They See Us)
02
Aunjanue Ellis
Actress, Writer, Producer (LoveCraft Country, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel)
03
Charles King
Founder & CEO, MACRO
04
Christina Elmore
Actress (Twenties, Insecure)
05
Birgundi Baker
Actress (The Chi)
06
Tone Bell
Actor/Comedian (The United States vs Billie Holiday)
07
Adjoa Andoh
Actress (Bridgerton)
08
Marcus Scribner
Actor (Black-ish)
09
Reign Edwards
Actress (Snowfall)
10
Nicholas Pinnock
Actor (For Life)
11
Golda Rosheuvel
Actress (Bridgerton)
12
Charlese Antoinette Jones
Costume Designer (Judas and the Black Messiah)
13
Salima Koroma
Writer & Director (Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street)
14
Chris Witherspoon
Journalist & Founder, PopViewers
15
Cori Murray
Deputy Editor, ESSENCE
16
Charisma DeBerry
Social Media Director, ESSENCE