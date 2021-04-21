ESSENCE House Hollywood Lineup: Featuring Stars From ‘Insecure,’ ‘The Chi,’ ‘Snowfall,’ ‘Bridgerton’ & More!

ESSENCE House Hollywood is bringing some of your favorite Black creatives from in front of and behind the scenes on award-winning, critically-acclaimed shows including: Bridgerton, Insecure, Euphoria, Twenties, Black-ish, The Chi, LoveCraft Country, Snowfall, For Life and films including: Judas and the Black Messiah,The United States vs Billie Holiday and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel together to share some of their career experiences thus far on their Hollywood journeys.

Click HERE t0 register now and get your free, virtual front row seat to learn the the real deal about what it takes to make it in Hollywood!

Scroll down for a look a the full lineup and be sure to tune in to via ESSENCE Studios or essence.com on Friday, April 23 at 7PM EST. See you there!

