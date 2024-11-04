How Black Women Can Prioritize Wellness This Election Season

Sydney Shaffer / Getty Images

Election week is finally here; a day we greet with dual optimism and dread, for great reason. As we await the election’s outcome and subsequent responses, it is vital to focus on the wellness and beauty practices that keep us grounded.

Regardless of election results, there will be heavy emotions and potential for civil unrest, which can cause significant concern for marginalized groups. As seen with elections in the past, and the January 6th insurrection, the American public often finds itself in a polarized and reactive state. The potential outcome of a Black woman president stirs up hope for many and vitriol for others—prompting certain populations to center self and community care during this time.

Wellness and beauty routines often go hand in hand and can be effective regulatory practices to ease the nerves. The ritualistic nature of makeup or skincare routines, mindfulness meditations, and prioritizing nutrition and rest are all ways to feed into ourselves during trying times. The immediate space in the aftermath of the results, whether for better or worse, will likely create charged emotional experiences.

ESSENCE tapped Dr. Robina Onwong’a, Ph.D., Provisionally Licensed Psychologist, to understand how this election may affect Black women and what we can do to exercise healthy habits.

She first explains the function of the stress hormone, cortisol, and how it comes into context. “When our cortisol levels are high for an extended period of time (e.g., start of voter registration to election day to inauguration), the stress begins to accumulate and creates an allostatic load. In other words, it weakens our immune system and increases our risk of mental health challenges, heart problems, fatigue, inattention, poor eating, etc.”

“Generally,” she continues, “most Black womxn in the states have already been experiencing a high allostatic load, and this election season has only added to the collective sense of heaviness.”

“My encouragement from a human as well as clinical angle, for coping with stress leading up to and after the election, is as much as possible, shift your focus on the basics and control the controllables. This looks like leaning into wellness practices that center our basic human needs.”

Dr. Onwong’a goes on to list simple areas we can start with to soothe stress, such as: eating nourishing meals and staying hydrated, gaining the proper amount of quality rest, and physical movement. Additionally, she notes that other important practices include breath work “that pulls you into the present moment,” gratitude exercises, clearing out your physical space, and, being “a more gracious steward of your social media time.”

She also points to the effectiveness of community, which for some, can provide a sense of hope and safety. In addition to at-home wellness methods, there are many collective spaces to look to for emotional refuge. See below for resources to safely connect with others, and don’t feel the need to face this stressful day alone.

Sister Song’s Election Party

Sister Song is a women of color-run reproductive justice collective based in Atlanta, Georgia. On November 5th, they are hosting an in-person “election party” centered on sharing space, healing, art making, and standing in community.

Therapy For Black Girls Election Day Self Care Room

Therapy for Black Girls is an online platform and resource base centering the mental health of Black women and girls. On November 5th, they are hosting a virtual, Election Day Self-Care Room featuring guided yoga, meditation, journaling sessions, and open check-ins. Tickets and event information can be found HERE.

Sawubona Healing Circles

Dr. Onwong’a shares: “The Association of Black Psychologists is offering Sawubona Healing Circles on November 4, 5, & 6, 2024. These are virtual community-based safe spaces for individuals of African ancestry that draw upon culturally-grounded healing strategies in coping with anti-Black trauma/stress and community violence. They are non-clinical (not therapy), supportive, and culturally-affirming spaces to promote wellness and overall social-emotional adjustment. To express interest, email publicrelations@abpsi.org.”

BEAM Election Day Sacred Pause

BEAM, aka the Black Emotional And Mental Health Collective, is a platform dedicated to Black healing. Along with pointed resources for navigating election anxiety, they are hosting three virtual “pause” sessions throughout election day for an opportunity to “pause, exhale, and regulate together.”

Black Women’s Blueprint Sister Circles

Black Women’s Blueprint is a space dedicated to Black women’s well-being. They offer weekly sister circles highlighting political education, wellness, and collective care. The next virtual circle will take place on Thursday November, 7th.