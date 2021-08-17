Five Black Publicists Who Started Their Own Fashion and Beauty Empires

If you think being a publicist is all glitz and glamour, think again. Hired to promote and represent both brands and celebrities, these busy bees stay on a 24/7 grind. So to the point that they are churning ideas in their sleep! While a job as a publicist may lean heavily towards a behind-the-scenes lifestyle, it’s always remarkable to pull back the curtain and learn how these powerhouses manage their daily workloads, while building their own empires.

In honor of Black Business Month, we decided to shine the spotlight on some of the amazing women, who not only keep us plugged in, but are also making waves in the fashion and beauty industry with their WOC-owned brands.

Danika Berry

Location: Houston, TX

PR Agency: DB Agency Public Relations

New Business: Glam Body, an all-natural, vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic line of coffee scrubs, sugar scrubs, and skincare products that help with common skin ailments that plague women including dark spots, hyperpigmentation, stretch marks, eczema, and cellulite.

Bestseller: Pink Grapefruit Scrub ($17.95)

The Pivot: As a self-care and mental health advocate, this business has allowed me to create a community of like-minded women to open up and discuss their experiences and obstacles. Glam Body is my therapy, my best friend, and I am elated to tell women— no matter what you go through—there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Gem Dropper: I highly recommend starting every morning by listing things you are grateful for. I make it a point to list at least three things that bring me joy in my gratitude journal. This is an easy way to maintain a positive mindset.

Remember, nothing beats a failure but a try. Building a new business takes time, so be patient. Even if you have the best idea, it’s going to take six to twelve months to build a robust new business. It’s all about planting seeds and then waiting until they are ready to grow.

Be ready to get pushed out of your comfort zone during this challenging time and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Believe in yourself, remove distractions, and embrace the gifts and talents that God has blessed you with.



Eboyné Jackson

Location: Waterbury, CT

PR Agency: Divine Influence PR

New Business: Luxe on 7th, a one-stop fashion destination where affordability meets luxury from the inside out.

Bestseller: Call Me Coach C” Dress ($49.99)

The Pivot: Luxe on 7th has allowed me to impart hope and inspiration through my love of fashion. I have met so many inspiring women, and have been able to hear their hearts and stories all through the vehicle of my retail business. It’s been an amazing journey so far!

Gem Dropper: Go for IT. Start. Write the vision and make it plain. Speak it out loud. Own the vision and the manifestation—even before it comes to fruition! Don’t procrastinate and don’t talk yourself out of it. If you have the vision, God gave it to you for a reason. Pray and include God in your business every step of the way, and put your hand to the plow. As long as you keep God first, work with integrity, and move with a pure heart (pure motive), you can achieve it.

Anje Collins

Location: Los Angeles, CA

PR Agency: The Common Ground Agency

Loading the player...

New Business: Coco Blue Shoes, a retail website offering luxe designer-inspired shoes, handbags, hats, and other fabulous accessories at affordable prices.

Bestseller: The Party Starter in Gold and Black ($47.99)

The Pivot: My new business has changed my life because I now appreciate the value of time. Even though I have owned a successful PR company for more than 30 years, this company makes me understand the essence of patience and understanding the value of good customer service.

Gem Dropper: My advice to women who want to pivot their careers is to go for it! You only have one life to live, so take a chance. Scared money doesn’t make any money.

Renata Del Carmen

Location: Brooklyn, NY

PR Agency: The Renata Experience, Inc.

New Business: rdc Skin is a lifestyle brand providing self-care essentials that celebrate diversity rooted in Caribbean culture and cultivated in the concrete jungle.

Bestseller: Coco Lime Body Butter ($20)

The Pivot: In the past, I have been known as someone who works hours on end to achieve the best results. As a recovering perfectionist, the shift to running a beauty business immediately led me into the understanding that to be my best self, I must create balance in my life.

This mission has required me to stay grounded in the tools and experiences that have given my brand access to the homes and hearts of many.

Gem Dropper: I wholeheartedly believe that if you can identify where your expertise is needed, then you have the ability to enter that space to improve it and own it.

If we never take the leap and continue to work within the confines of someone else’s vision, we limit opportunities for others within our communities. This ultimately prolongs the advancement of a generation. Embrace the fear and do what will serve you and those who are in need of what you bring to the table.

Porsha Ari Parson

Location: Buffalo, NY

PR Business Name: Ari Parson PR

New Business: Penny Peau, an affordable luxury skincare boutique with natural and organic products crafted to promote soft, healthy, hydrated skin with a remarkable glow.

Bestseller: The Face Moisturizing Trio ($65)

The Pivot: My mother’s skin condition, following a medical diagnosis, inspired the creation of Penny Peau. Each day I am delighted to help incredible women like her achieve beautifully nourished and healthy skin as they mature. I am excited to have expanded into an industry that I love and have wanted to invest in for years.

Gem Dropper: Any woman who desires to pivot careers to start a new business should take time to learn about that industry. Then, if a pivot still makes sense— and the passion is there— develop a pre and post-launch plan. Have faith and always look for ways to improve your business.