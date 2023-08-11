Why Black Plastic Surgeon Dr. Tinsley Is Trending On Tiktok

Dr. Elton Xavier Tinsley is a Medical Doctor specializing in Dermatology, Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Trauma Surgery, graduated from the University of Illinois, Chicago College of Medicine 1986 followed by a residency at Mount Sinai Hospital. With 5-star rating on WebMD, Dr. Tinsley works in both private practice and at the Flawless Center for Cosmetic Practice in Illinois.

With such esteemed accolades, it begs the question why the Chicago-based plastic surgeon trending on a social media platform such as TikTok? The MD went viral through his patient, Anta Njie, who posted videos with over 800k views. Njie posted herself using the Flawless by Dr. Tinsley™ products after her consultation with the doctor.

“Everybody, I mean everybody, needs a skin doctor like Dr. Tinsley,” Njie wrote in the caption. In the video, she is at Tinsley’s office as he explained the reasons behind her seemingly advanced skin age of 31 despite being only 25 years old. “This is what you look like to the naked eye,” the doctor explained, in reference to a scan of the content creator’s face.

After reviewing the skin scan, Tinsley shifted screens to examine the patient’s skin sensitivity. To identify sensitivity, the second spectrum focused on regions beneath the skin with increased blood flow and inflammation. He then contrasted her sensitivity score with the average, 50 percent. Njie showcased sensitivity levels that were more than half below the normal range. Moving to the third spectrum, Tinsley scrutinized the facial zones on her face impacted by scar tissue stemming from past irritations, blemishes, and minor traumas, such as scratching and the use of wig headbands.

On the fourth skin spectrum, Tinsley observed wrinkle detection, to identify the areas of Njie’s face where she is most likely to be wrinkle-prone. “These are not your wrinkles today,” he said. “These are your potential wrinkles tomorrow.” In a more detailed shot, he determined her specific cause of wrinkles would be dryness. Hydration is internal and external; you must drink enough water and use products to add moisture. “Do not use products which remove moisture — alcohol, isopropyl, and soap — are the biggest two culprits in the Black household,” Tinsely said.

As he continued to analyze her record, Tinsley looked at the patient’s moderately enlarged pores, sun damage, bacteria content, with a total report score. He concluded the main cause of her higher skin age is due to enlarged pores. “Your penetrated skin age based on artificial intelligence is actually 31,” he said. “So, we can make recommendations for services and products to bring your chronological age and your skin age closer together.”

Although the Black skin expert is not a dermatologist, he’s transitioned his medical skills to treat Black skin, filling the gap between estheticians and treatment of darker skin tones. “The needs of Black skin are different,” Njie wrote. “Thankful for Dr. Tinsley’s expertise and products.”

Tinsley says the most important factor in healthy skin is water intake with 64 ounces of water per day. Next, the condition of the colon affects your skin health, including frequent bowel movements, to cleanse the colon. The third factor is products. Tinsley introduced his doctor-approved skincare products, the Flawless Skincare line containing a Cleanser, Toner, Moisturizer, Mask and Scrub.