Billy Porter Made The Ultimate Beauty Statement At The Critics’ Choice Awards

If we’ve learned anything from awards seasons past, it’s that Billy Porter knows how to make a statement on the red carpet. And Sunday night was no different.

All eyes were on the “Pose” star as he made his way into the Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards donning a gorgeous mint green gown.

And while Porter has become synonymous with over-the-top looks, he made the ultimate statement by accompanying the look with hand-painted butterfly tattoos.

In an Instagram post, Porter explained that his brazen beauty look was a tribute to free-spiritedness, and a counter to confining gender norms.

” The hand-painted butterfly tattoos by @heyannabee continue my theme for 2020, which is being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free. Just like the beautiful ladies from @poseonfx, we are often born into one stage of life and then cocoon into an incubation of self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance, ultimately being released into freedom as beautiful creatures,” said Porter. And we love watching Porter spread his wings.

