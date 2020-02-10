Photo: Getty

Billy Porter is a tough act to follow on the red carpet. The Pose star’s avant-garde fashion and brazen beauty looks are known for stealing the spotlight.

Last night was no different when he arrived at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards wearing a gold feathered top and printed ball skirt. His glowing skin played the perfect complement.

Celebrity makeup artist, Anna Bernabe perfected Porter’s complexion using a range of products from e.l.f. Cosmetics.

“After seeing Billy’s incredible gown, I was inspired to highlight his complexion and embrace the opulence that is Billy Porter,” she said. “We wanted his beautiful facial structure to shine through, so we used radiating products that complimented and accentuated his natural complexion.”

For expert tips on how to apply the beauty products that Porter flaunted on his face, take a look below.