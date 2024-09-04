33 Times Beyoncé Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We all know that just about anything Beyoncé does will stir up a conversation. This even includes Queen Bey’s glorious hair. Although she often displays her signature honey-blonde hair, Beyoncé often protects her natural crown— rarely showing it off in public. Her choice also caused quite the commotion when she launched her hair care brand, Cécred— which she co-founded alongside her mother Tina Knowles, a former hair stylist. Earlier this year, fans wrongfully questioned if someone who “only wears wigs” should be launching a hair care brand.

To us, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is Black Girl Magic exemplified. She’s a reminder that we can shape shift our tresses—from short pixie cuts, curls, long straight hairstyles, and more— as a means of self-expression, protection, and beyond. In short: regardless of the hairstyle she chooses, Beyoncé always exudes elegance.

Looking back at her natural hair journey, for one, in 2013, Beyoncé made a significant change to her hairstyle by doing a big chop, thanks to Neal Farinah, her long-time celebrity hairstylist. His Instagram account showcases the various natural hairstyles he has created for her— from a heat-styled half-up ‘do in 2018, to a teased out mane the following year.

More recently, in April, she showed off her wash day routine to protect her color-treated curls. Meanwhile, she dropped gems, of course. “The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don’t have long, healthy hair… that’s some bull sh*t! It ain’t nobody’s business,” she said in the video’s voice over.

Beyond this, Beyoncé is a Black woman who empowers other Black women to sit confidently on their own thrones. The I Am… Sasha Fierce singer doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone or stop the tracks to embrace her coils.

By choosing to play around with her hair, she uplifts other women to do the same. Hair is our superpower and that it’s okay to play and evolve—whether it be a platinum blonde Cowboy Carter moment, Lemonade braids, a buss-down Renaissance look, your Cécred natural hair, or beyond.

In honor of Beyoncé’s 43rd birthday today, here are 33 times the star gave us major hair inspiration.