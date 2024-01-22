9 Sulfate-Free Shampoos For A Gentle Cleanse

Your hair speaks volumes about your personality and style. Therefore, it’s essential to take good care of it by using the right products that promote growth, definition, and volume. However, while buying shampoos for your hair, it’s easy to overlook the ingredients. Some ingredients can damage your hair, so it’s always a good idea to choose a sulfate-free shampoo to protect your hair.
“Sulfate-free shampoos help with the preservation of essential natural oils, color-treated hair protection, moisture retention, and inflammation reduction,” says Tiffany Yizar, Senior Director of Research & Development and Head of Multicultural Technical Center at Unilever. “Overall, expect more noticeably shinier and softer hair.”
Below are the best sulfate-free shampoos for every type of hair.
01
01
This shampoo is great for damaged hair and split ends thanks to the patented bond-building technology that includes five amino acids. Over time, hair may lose protein due to damage, and this shampoo can help by lifting impurities and adding moisture, strength, shine, and elasticity to your hair.
Available at Amazon
This shampoo is helpful for those who have an oily scalp. It works well on all hair types and increases shine after the first use. Additionally, it deeply cleanses hair by removing dirt, oil, and product buildup. The apple cider vinegar and hydrolyzed keratin in the shampoo help fight frizzy hair and soften it as well.Available at Sephora
04
amika Vault Sulfate Free Shampoo for Color-Treated Hair
If you color your hair and want to maintain it, then you might want to try a shampoo formulated with UV filters and antioxidants like this one. Additionally, shampoos with amino acids, soybean oil, and sea buckthorn can boost shine and promote overall health.
Available at Sephora
If you love visiting drugstores to buy your favorite hair products, this shampoo is perfect for all hair types. It contains coconut milk, coconut oil, and egg white protein which help to strengthen your hair. Available at Ulta
06
Dove Love Those Bold Curls Deep Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner
If you have curly or coily hair, this two-in-one product is perfect for you. It gently cleanses your hair without removing its natural oils and creates a protective barrier around each fiber that makes it easier to detangle. Available at Walmart
If you are a big fan of coconut and vanilla-scented shampoos, then you should definitely try this sulfate-free shampoo which will softly clean your hair and give it a beautiful shine without making it feel dry or brittle. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and does not contain any parabens or silicones.Available at Target