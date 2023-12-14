6 Oils For Extra-Long Hair

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff /Getty Images

Growing out your hair may feel like a years-long task. Perhaps you’ve just left the salon with your new “big chop” to grow healthier curls, or you’re rocking protective wigs and braids to help plant the seed of a fuller ‘fro. Either way, finding a hair growth product to stimulate visible results is a must. And while everyone’s hair grows at different speeds, trying out a new product may help further your hair growth journey.

The most popular product to start with? Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil. This hair growth oil went viral immediately after launch, leading to the brand having their ESSENCE Fest booth shut down, due to extreme demand. The nutrient-rich, intense formula is packed with Biotin and peppermint. Similarly, the Camille Rose Rejuva Come Back Drops combat hair loss and damage. Additionally, Mielle recently launched a new Sea Moss Anti-Shedding Oil to help maintain strong, shed-free new growth.

As for the less popular, but equally potent products, the TikTok-approved hair growth serums– like The Mane Attraction Stimulating Hair Growth Oil– will make your hair not just longer, but even thicker than before. With a similar name, The Mane Choice’s Alpha Multi-Vitamin Scalp Growth Oil has a lightweight, non-greasy texture for natural growth and length retention. And to finalize the list, East African Secrets Rapid Hair Growth Oil will grow your hair with ancestral ingredients like Amla, Fenugreek and Nettle.

Below, massage your scalp with these 6 growth oils for extra-long hair this season and beyond.

