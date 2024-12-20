The holiday season is here, and with it comes a calendar packed with festive parties, family gatherings, and glitzy year-end celebrations. Whether you’re prepping for a glamorous office party, a cozy holiday dinner, or a dazzling New Year’s Eve bash, your beauty routine deserves an upgrade to match the occasion. The good news? There’s a wave of new beauty launches designed to have you glowing, shimmering, and slaying all season long.
This time of year is all about indulgence, joy, and celebration, and your beauty look should reflect that festive spirit. It’s the perfect opportunity to experiment with bold eyeshadows, glossy lips, and skin that glows brighter than the holiday lights.
Whether you’re embracing metallic finishes, rich berry hues, or luminous skincare, these beauty launches are here to help you stand out. Think of them as your toolkit for creating memories, capturing perfect selfies, and making sure you feel as stunning as you look. After all, when you look good, you feel good—and confidence is the ultimate accessory for any celebration.
From limited-edition eye patches to bold lip kits and shimmering primers, these products are your secret weapons for turning heads and feeling your absolute best. This year’s beauty launches focus on healthy skin, bold makeup, and fragrances that linger long after you’ve left the party. Get ready to stock up, because these must-haves will help you conquer every holiday invite on your list.
Here’s the ultimate guide to the best new beauty releases that keep you looking fabulous, festive, and flawless. Your holiday beauty bag is about to get a major upgrade!
01
01
Topicals Limited Edition “Cognac” Faded Under Eye Patches
Just in time for those year-end festivities, Topicals drops its limited-edition Cognac-colored Faded Under Eye Patches on December 19. These patches help reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, ensuring you look fresh, even after a night of holiday cheer.Available at faded.mytopicals.com
02
Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Priming Serum
Alicia Keys’s Keys Soulcare brings you an illuminating primer infused with niacinamide for radiant skin. Use it under makeup or solo for a lit-from-within glow that’s perfect for holiday selfies.Available at www.keyssoulcare.com
Add a touch of sweetness to your holiday look with Kayali’s Boujee Marshmallow Perfume. This cozy-yet-sophisticated scent blends marshmallow, vanilla, and amber for a fragrance that’s both playful and luxurious.Available at hudabeauty.com
Winter weather can be harsh on your skin, but this Cloudberry Moisture Cream keeps dryness at bay. Packed with brightening cloudberry and hydrating ceramides, it’s your ticket to soft, dewy skin all season.Available at www.glowrecipe.com
Rihanna’s got you covered with this curated set of repackaged lippies in a gorgeous rose mauve shade. This trio ensures you’re party-ready with a luscious color that lasts through all the holiday cocktails and kisses under the mistletoe.Available at fentybeauty.com
Treat yourself to a luxurious body care experience with Sol de Janeiro’s Delícia Drench Jet Set. This travel-sized kit includes nourishing body creams and sprays to keep you smelling divine and feeling silky-smooth wherever your holiday plans take you.Available at soldejaneiro.com
This stunning palette from Huda Beauty features frosty shades and shimmering neutrals perfect for winter glam. The mix of icy blues, soft browns, and sparkling silvers lets you create versatile holiday looks, from subtle to statement.Available at hudabeauty.com
08
Patrick Ta Beauty Major Volume Plumping Gloss Duo
For lips that look fuller and feel fabulous, this Patrick Ta gloss duo is a holiday essential. The plumping formula delivers high shine and major volume, making your pout party-ready in seconds.Available at patrickta.com