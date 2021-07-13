We can finally show off our luscious lips with no holds barred. After wearing masks for over a year, we must admit it feels pretty good to reemerge without the fear of a smeared pucker and a messy face covering. With our new beauty discoveries, we’re taking the time to restock our purses with cosmetic goodies that will leave our pout soft and kissable. Check below for the curated list of our favorite products to keep our lips glossy and moisturized to show off our lips for this year’s beauty evolution!
01
UOMA Beauty It's Complicated Lip Tint
02
Aú Natural Skinfood Repair Multi functional Manuka Honey Lip Balm
03
Morphe Lip Gloss in Shimmy
04
Natalia Megan Mahogany Lipgloss
05
About Face Light Lock Lip Gloss
06
Noyah Lip Gloss in Latte Love
07
Beauty Bakerie Enchanted Jelly Lip Gloss
08
Lucky Chick Lip Gloss
09
Fenty Beauty Hot Cherry Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper
10
1day Beauty Lip Dew in Sienna
11
Minori Cozy Lip Gloss
12
Iris & Romeo Power Peptide Lip Balm