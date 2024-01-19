8 Hand Creams That Will Save You This Winter

Wintertime (especially if you’re in New York right now like us!) can be a struggle for our skin, especially our hands. That’s why leveling up your skincare routine with a good hand cream is essential. Additionally, signs of aging can begin with our hands if we do not adequately care for them. Picking a good hand cream can save your hands time and provide them with much-needed moisture.
That said, below, we share our top hand creams that will keep your fingertips smooth all winter long.
The L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream is a luxurious product that will have your hand smooth to the touch. It’s formulated with shea butter, beta-glucan, and rapeseed phytosterols. These naturally-derived ingredients deeply nourish the skin.Available at www.loccitane.com
According to the website, this product can improve texture, brighten complexion, and is anti-aging. Of course, these are incredible benefits for the body and our hands! Shea butter is also great for our nail girlies! The natural ingredients moisturize, heal, and strengthen damaged nails and cuticles.Available at www.kubrakayskincare.com
Their hand cream formula is similar to their hydrating moisturizer, with ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, which are incredible for moisturizing and strengthening the skin barrier on your hands.Available at www.amazon.com
When this product first hit Target, its attractive pink packaging would barely last on the stands! This rich moisturizer will feed your hands with shea butter, almond oil, grape seed oil, and macadamia oil.Available at www.soapandglory.com
Prebiotic oats are the main ingredients in this intense hand cream. In addition, the product is allergy-tested and fragrance-free to prevent reactions from those whose skin needs extra love and attention.Available at www.amazon.com
I frequently use this product when going out in the cold as the cocoa butter protects my skin from possible cracks. If you’re looking for a cheap alternative that compares to the quality of your favorite luxury brands, look no further!Available at www.palmers.com
Have you ever thought about a hand mask? Rihanna has! Her brand, Fenty Skin, has created the Fenty Skin Hydra Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask for hands that need a little extra love and care.Available at www.sephora.com