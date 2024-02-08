The Best Galentine’s Day Beauty Gifts to Give Your Besties

Valentine’s Day is almost here and it can be a great opportunity to spend time with your girlfriends. No matter what life throws at us, our friends are always there for us. Honoring your galentine with a gift is a great way to show your appreciation for your friendship. Enjoy exchanging gifts over dinner or while watching your favorite classics like Waiting to Exhale or Girlfriends.
Below, you’ll find gifting options for all of your favs– be it from incredible Black-owned brands, a relaxing candle, or a date night-ready makeup set.
01
01 LYS Beauty Higher Standard 3pc Satin Matte Cream Blush Set
These heavenly, high-pigment shades will give her cheeks a vibrant pop of color. Available at lysbeauty.com
02
02 TPH BY TARAJI Moisture Bundle
This set comes with a heat protectant and oil mist that can help keep curly and coily hair well-nourished, smooth, and shiny all day long. Available at www.amazon.com
03
03 Fenty Beauty Double Gloss Lip Layering Duo
Get luscious lips with Fenty Beauty’s lip kit featuring a lip oil and luminizer for added moisture. Available at fentybeauty.com
04
04 YSL Beauty Libre Eau De Parfum Valentine’s Day Gift Set
The perfume set features a blend of lavender essence, Moroccan orange blossom, and woody musk, resulting in a scent that makes a bold statement. Available at www.yslbeautyus.com
05
05 Make Beauty Day To Night Set
Get ready for a night out with this makeup set. It includes all the essentials you need for a flawless transition from day to night. Available at www.makebeauty.com
06
06 Alexandra Winbush Window Seat Candle
This candle will help your bestie unwind thanks to the sweet aromas of pomegranate and ginger. Available at alexandrawinbush.com
07
07 PAT McGRATH LABS Major Mini Lip Trios
This set of three lip products from Pat McGrath are perfect for on-the-go touch ups. Available at www.sephora.com
08
08 Byredo Liquid Lipstick Matte
If your girlfriend is fond of matte lipstick, she will absolutely adore this liquid lipstick. Available at www.byredo.com
09
09 BeautyCounter Sugar & Silk Body Set
This set includes body oil and polish that gently exfoliates and leaves skin silky soft. Available at www.beautycounter.com
10
10 SKII PITERA™ First Experience Intro Kit
Pamper your girlfriends’ skincare rituals with an introductory kit to SKII’s cult-favorites. Available at www.sk-ii.com
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.