Being in the market for new makeup or skincare can feel incredibly daunting, especially for complexion products. Where to start, then? A whopping handful of makeup enthusiasts seem to know the answer, as they’ve all been reaching for Estée Lauder. According to cosmetic education site Tajmeeli, the longstanding brand earned itself the number slot for “most Googled makeup brands in 2021,” and well, the proof is simply in the pudding.
People aren’t racing to Estée Lauder just because the brand is a house hold name, though. According to customer reviews on Sephora, it’s because its products live up to the hype (and its claims), and are just really, really good. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new foundation (makeup gurus dub the brand’s Double Wear line a holy grail), or complexion-enhancing products to strengthen the skin or correct problem areas such the brand’s Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme Moisturizer (the product has 785 5-star reviews on Sephora singing its praises), it’s safe to say Estée Lauder offers up formulas you won’t regret buying. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the brand’s bestselling products at Sephora, and even included corresponding customer reviews to show you just why they’re so rave-worthy.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
“I’ve used this foundation for about a year, and once you get it there’s no going back! The coverage is great, my makeup stays in place for hours, and I love the way my skin looks. Don’t think twice – you won’t regret getting it.”
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex
“This eye cream does exactly what it says it will: reduces the appearance of dark circles under eyes as well as reduce puffiness and fine lines. It’s not “anti-aging” as it doesn’t contain retinol, but I love it for what it is. I’m 38 and have been using it for a year, and the dark circles have lightened quite a bit.”
Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation SPF 45
“The best foundation I’ve worn in a long time. The name speaks for itself. It’s very moisturizing and gives great coverage. As the day goes, my face tends to get oily and my foundation becomes really shiny. This foundation doesn’t do that so it’s perfect for oily skin.”
Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme Moisturizer
“OMG, why didn’t I find this earlier? It makes my skin glow with the perfect amount of dewiness, and I love the texture and smell. It’s not overpowering at all, and it absorbs really well, and layers fine with any serums I use beforehand.”
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Flawless Wear Concealer
“I’ve tried almost every concealer. Nothing beats this stuff. I have skin on the drier side and this stuff is creamy and light and hydrating to my under eye. Will never stop using!”
Estée Lauder Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Makeup SPF 19
“Love this formulation. It’s light weight and sits beautifully on my skin. Would recommend for moderate acne prone adult skin and combination skin – I don’t need a ton of product especially for a nice flawless “daytime” face.”
Estée Lauder Double Wear Zero-Smudge Lengthening Mascara
“Easily one of my top five all time favorite mascaras. Does a great job lengthening, especially if you use a curler. Does not flake on me, nor does it smudge. I have a job where I am constantly moving and sweating, but my mascara never runs I love it!”
Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask
“I have extremely acne prone skin, and have been on accutane, pills and every topical as a teen, so I always try to go with simple cleansers with minimal ingredients. THIS CLEANSER IS THE ABSOLUTE BEST ONE IVE EVER USED. It does something beautiful to the skin, and leaves it feeling 100 percent clean, yet not dry in the slightest. It hasn’t irritated my acne, and it’s evened out my combination skin. Absolutely worth the price.”
Estée Lauder Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion
“I am on my third large bottle of this. Honestly, I did not realize the miracle of this bottle until I stopped using it. Apart from hydrating the skin, this really stabilized my face as it claims. I stopped getting random acnes and whiteheads on my face.”
Estée Lauder DayWear Matte Oil-Control Anti-Oxidant Moisturizer Gel Creme
“I have extremely oily skin. Most moisturizers marketed to people with oily skin are actually too drying. If it’s too drying, my oil just goes into overdrive. This stuff is the perfect consistency. Not greasy at all, not drying, just right.”
