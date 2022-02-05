The verdict is in – since its 2013 inception, London-based makeup giant Charlotte Tilbury has become one most connoisseurs would immediately recommend (if not demand) you have in your beauty drawer. In fact, the brand sits in the second seat of most Googled makeup brands of 2021, but with it being known for its laundry list of products, insane pigment, celebrity fan base and vanity decor-approved packaging, the results come as no surprise. The brand may have rose to fame with the success of it Magic Cream, the moisturizer-primer hybrid that marked its initial launch, but today, nearly every Charlotte Tilbury release reaches stan-worthy status. With a once celebrity makeup artist at its helm, it’s easy to see how the brand’s knows exactly what fans want.
The best way to tell where to start on building your collection if you’re new to club (or if you just need to do a little restocking)? Head straight to the bestsellers tab on Sephora and browse the reviews. Consumers don’t hold back on their opinions (and you can even filter through reviews based on skin type or tone), making it that much easier to find the next product your cosmetic pouch can’t go on without. Rejoice, old and soon-to-be Charlotte Tilbury fans – We’ve rounded up all the brand’s most popular products at Sephora below. We’ve even pulled corresponding reviews so you know exactly why shoppers love them.
01
Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows Tinted Eyebrow Gel
“I’ve been searching for the perfect brow gel – and this is it!! The brush is what sold me. This does not clump or create harsh strokes on your eyebrows.”
02
Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Nudegasm Bronze, Sculpt & Glow Face Palette
“I’ve used many bronzers and highlighters palettes, and this one is the best for my deep undertone skin. The four shades are easy to pigment and apply. It’s a little bit pricey, but worth it because the pallet itself lasts for a long time.”
03
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil
“I love this product! The color range and match is perfect for my dark but not black hairs. Application is so easy, and the precision is amazing to get the hair-like strokes. The tails of my eyebrows exist now, and they don’t look painted on at all. It also lasted all day after sweating in the heat!”
04
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
“Perfect liner for a ‘my lips, but better and more kissable’ pout. I slightly over line certain areas, then blend it out a bit. Add any lip product over top (lipstick, stain or balm), and it looks amazing.”
05
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo
“This has been the only bronzer and highlighter I’ve used since I bought it. It gives such a natural, subtle glow and thats why I love it. I love the size also, it is perfect for makeup bags.”
06
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
“Hands down, one of my favorites! It has a creamy texture that stays for a long time without it transferring on my coffee cups! I always get compliments when I wear it.”
07
Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Depuffing Eye Serum
“Incredible feel and application. Tremendous results. Instant cooling and tightening. Highly recommend and worth the price point.”
08
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
“This has to be the best setting spray! The longevity is amazing. When wearing a mask, there is zero to little transfer, depending on skin tint or foundation. The best!”
09
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Fix Clear Eyebrow Gel
“Amazing! My new favorite brow gel. One of the only ones that can keep my hairs up all day, while also not feeling hard or waxy.”
10
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
“Instant glow up. Dewy. Youthful. Limited coverage, but super glowy and warm. I wear mine alone, or to add dewy finish to foundation. I would recommend.”
