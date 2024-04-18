9 Colognes To Give Your Man This Spring

LWA/Dann Tardif / Getty Images

Ladies, I know what you’re thinking. Getting your beloved man a grooming gift is the perfect way to show him how much you care. Perhaps your anniversary is coming up or maybe even his birthday. Or maybe you are wondering what gift to get for your man to simply show him your appreciation.

At the end of the day, you can never go wrong with giving the gift of smelling good, via a classic cologne. Afterall, there’s a fragrance out there perfect for every man; whether you want to bring out his sultry and confident side or something more natural and grounded. From colognes like Calvin Klein to Bath & Body Works, your man can use a great scent for a special event or even just for lounging around the house. Although colognes come in various prices, there’s nothing wrong with splurging on him for being the best man in your life.

In case you need context, as a man, I never leave the house without wearing my signature scent. It’s like an extra layer and an accessory. If you’re asking your girlfriends for recommendations on the best colognes, look no further. I have tested the best on the market.

Below are the best colognes to gift your man this spring.

