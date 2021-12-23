Best Of 2021: Best Celeb Hair Moments
You know what they say, don’t touch a Black woman’s hair. However, that doesn’t mean that we can’t talk about it. 2021 brought us plenty of opportunity to admire some of our favorite celebrities and their ever-changing hairstyles. From drastic cuts, out-of-the-box bangs, sleek silk presses and even toddlers rocking ornate styles, the versatility of Black women and our hair was showcased more than ever in the past 300+ days.

ESSENCE has rounded up some of our favorite best celeb hair moments that had us screenshotting our timelines and sending inspo to our hairstylists. Check it out.

