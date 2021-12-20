Best Of 2021: Slays Of The Year

This year was definitely one to be dubbed as survival of the fittest or in this case, survival of the flyest. Coming out of 2020’s sweat suit chokehold built up an eagerness to serve several looks, and celebrities certainly amped up the slays during 2021. Cardi B was undoubtedly an endless source of fashion inspiration as she slayed every red carpet and took over Paris Fashion Week, along with Beyoncé, who consistently broke the internet with an Instagram post sharing her OOTD. However, it was not only celebrity style that earned a spot in this year’s top slays, it was also their iconic fashion collaborations and Black designers that truly shined and left us with no option, but to give credit where it’s due.

Loading the player…