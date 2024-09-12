Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW SS25 Day Six

Photos by Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE.

New York Fashion Week has concluded with a grand finale on day six, showcasing a diverse array of indie brands and emerging designers for Spring/Summer 2025. The final day featured presentations from the likes of Private Policy, the African Fashion Council and Alejandra Alonso Rojas. Each designer brought their unique perspectives to the runway.

While the schedule was quieter compared to previous days, the streets of New York continued to boom with fashion enthusiasts and influencers, proving that style and beauty looks extend beyond the catwalk. For one, the ESSENCE beauty team observed several looks that blended fall-inspired elements with natural beauty. Autumnal lip colors dominated— particularly berry glossy lips overlined with dark liner.

Meanwhile, the hairstyles showcased diversity of the natural and protective style movement. Think: cherry cola-colored curls and various braids— including end-of-summer bohemian styles, cornrows, and popular stitch braids.

These hair choices paired beautifully with chic, sartorial outfits as fashion enthusiasts navigated the bustling streets of New York City. Overall, we love to see the acceptance and celebration of Black beauty, in all forms, in the fashion sphere and beyond.

Below, get into the 14 best street style beauty moments from the final day of NYFW’s Spring/Summer 2025 season.