October is the month that reminds us of spookiness and fright, but it also ushers in the warm scent of pumpkin spice, and perfect boot weather.
Although we never miss an opportunity to strut our stuff in the crisp autumn air, there is nowhere we’d rather be than curled up in our favorite space with a warm scented candle that creates an atmosphere of comfort and peace—especially for this time of the year.
As we gradually return to our Fall self-care routine, we’re getting excited about all the new self-care products that will enhance our already thoughtful regimens.
Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite beauty and wellness products that debuted last month. From things that will bring you a little bit of joy to must-haves that will evoke feelings of coziness, we’ve got you covered. And, hey! We’ve even dropped a product that will have you smelling like a warmly baked pie.
Below, see the exquisite aromatic candles, colorful nail lacquers, wellness goodies, and more that launched in October as we prepare to give thanks this November.
01
Gold Bond® Pure Moisture Body and Face Lotion
According to Gold Bond, after using the Gold Bond® Pure Moisture Body and Face Lotion for a week, 91% of users noticed smoother, hydrated skin. The lotion benefits from hyaluronic acid that attracts and retains moisture, and naturally-sourced grapeseed oil to lock in moisture. It has been clinically proven to provide hydration that lasts for 24 hours. Continue the self-care experience after your shower.
Public Goods Hair Oil nourishes and moisturizes hair without weighing it down, thanks to a proprietary blend of rapeseed seed oil, jasmine, sesame oil, and pumpkin seed oil. Its lightweight oils allow the mixture to absorb quickly while improving hair shine and smoothness, making it an excellent leave-in conditioner substitute.
Instead of discarding damaged soap bars, Formulary 55 decided to use them to create a new scent that is always one-of-a-kind. Since the Mother Earth contains remnants from other scents, so no two bars are ever the same, and nothing goes to waste.
When your hair looks good, you feel good, and fragrance can only add to that. Eva NYC’s signature scent will brighten your mood and enlighten you with a warm floral fragrance! The light and sweet notes of freesia, plum, gardenia, jasmine, magnolia, and white musk in the Mane Magic Hair Fragrance will leave your hair smelling fabulous all day long. Furthermore, it is suitable for all hair types!
While applying makeup is fun, removing it can be time-consuming. Natrium’s Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm facilitates the process. The cleansing balm is suitable for all skin types and dissolves makeup, oil, sunscreen, and other impurities thanks to purple ginseng formulation and a nourishing blend of linoleic-rich oils.
Simone I. Smith recently debuted SIS Luxe Lacquers, a luxurious nail lacquer line. The “Around The Way Girl” Collection is characterized by vibrant colors, metallic finishes, and salon-quality coverage. The vegan formula contains Vitamin E to help protect against UV rays and Biotin to promote natural nail growth. The nail polishes also include avocado oil and hemp seed oil to hydrate and nourish the nails for added conditioning.
RELATED | The Original ‘Around The Way Girl’ Just Created A Luxe Lacquer For Everyone — EXCLUSIVE
Bossy Cosmetics’ new Unstoppable Lipstick is an eye-catching and brilliant orange-red color lipstick that hopes to give you the confidence you need to face the day, achieve your goals, and remember that you are powerful.
The best-selling Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extension Mascara now comes in a new color. The deep blue mascara claims to never clump, flake, or smudge, so be daring this holiday season and intensify your lashes for an electric look.
The delightful scent of the Curie Candle envelops your space, bringing positive energy with it. Made of premium coconut soy wax, these candles have an average burn time of up to 55 hours and come in all three signature scents: White Tea, Orange Neroli, and Grapefruit Cassis.
Oui The People’s CHEAT SHEET Resurfacing Body Serum works while you sleep to smooth out your skin. The body serum contains glycolic acid to unclog pores, lactic acid to improve skin texture, and Atlantic sea kelp, as well as salicylic acid, for penetrative hydration. Cheers to achieving glowing skin in the most convenient way possible.
Three Ships Beauty Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream
It’s no secret that our skin heals and repairs itself while we sleep, so why not aid the process and achieve your most radiant skin overnight with Three Ships Beauty’s Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream. The overnight cream encourages skin cell turnover leaving your skin feeling softer and smoother overnight, thanks to plant-based retinol derived from Pico Preto, a native Brazilian medicinal herb.
With the PATTERN x MAC Holy Grail Kit, you’ll be ready for all of your holiday parties in no time! Pattern Beauty’s first collaboration includes the brand’s best-selling Leave-In Conditioner and M.A.C’s Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, a favorite of Tracee Ellis Ross.
There’s nothing like lighting a warm candle during the autumn season, but a candle that smells like fall can make it even better. Drape your space in the aroma of cozy cashmere, warm spices, and sweet vanilla with Skylar Fragrances’ Fall Cashmere Candle. Skylar candles have a burn time of more than 45 hours and are hand-poured in Los Angeles.
The key to unwinding is to wash away the stresses of the day! Knours Beauty wants you to do just that with its Your Only Routine Essentials Duo, which includes a 2-in-1 cleanser that dissolves makeup and cleanses skin with jojoba and olive oils, as well as a multi-functional gel cream, a daily moisturizer that soothes skin.
The WITH LOVE, INDIA Moringa Oil helps to rebuild strands and moisturize the scalp with cold-pressed, premium moringa oil sourced directly from a small, sustainable Indian farming community in Tamil Nadu, India. The hair oil is infused with clary sage and vetiver for a natural woodsy aroma.
Silk has numerous advantages, particularly when it comes to beauty sleep. Cravings by Chrissy Teigen is introducing the Luxe Silk Sleep Set to help you maintain healthy, hydrated skin and hair while you snooze. The set consists of four pieces: a pillowcase, an eye mask + pouch, and a scrunchie. Prepare to have the sweetest dreams!
You can get healthier hair and nails in an exciting new way. Sourse uses key ingredients (as well as chocolate, yum!) to help with this endeavor! The Beauty Bites, with the help of Biotin, promote the growth of stronger, longer manes and claws, as well as the enhancement of natural shine through keratin production stimulation.
There’s no reason to give up buttery soft skin during the colder months. Kopari’s Ultra Restore Body Butter is perfectly whipped and feels as light as air on the skin. The formula contains hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, omegas, and fatty acids, which work together to hydrate, retain moisture, and firm the skin. The aromatic sweet coconut milk scent is an added bonus.
Disney fans, prepare to be transported back in time! The network collaborated with Morphe on the Truth Be Bold Collection, which arrives just in time for Mickey Mouse’s birthday on November 18th. The custom packaging is unprecedented with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy pictured together.
Calling all lipstick fans! If you like to layer your lipstick to create a unique color that is tailored to you, then you’ll probably love Just B Cosmetics’ Not Just Peach Lip Combo. The combo features Grapefruit Pink, a pigment glaze that mimics the juicy tint of a grapefruit slice, and Teakwood, a pigment fluid with caramel brown and cool tawny undertones. The brand encourages users to experiment with the spectrum in order to discover the color’s superpower.
If we had to describe a red lip in a single word, we’d say “bold.” That’s exactly what sparked the inspiration of Tatcha’s new KISSU LIP MASK along with the red camellia flower and the timeless aspect of the red lip. To keep lips pillowy, the limited-edition tinted treatment contains moisture-sealing squalane and calming Japanese peach extract.
Who would have guessed that celery would ever be the primary ingredient in a skincare product? Not us! Sweet Chef’s Celery + Hyaluronic Acid Serum Shot uses the vegetable to hydrate and plump skin due to its essential vitamins and anti-inflammatory benefits. The celery formula is quick to absorb and contains hyaluronic acid for long-lasting hydration and glowing skin.
In our opinion, Selfcare Sunday should never be skipped. Fortunately, Evio Beauty read our minds. The beauty brand has collaborated with The Silk Labs to help us treat ourselves to some much-needed hair and skin care. This limited-edition kit combines Evio’s latest Rejuvenating Mask & Moisturizer, Lip Serum, and a custom Silk Lab scrunchie to form a powerful self-care trio!
I Dew Care Raise Your Guard Probiotics Body Lotion
With the light and soft formula of I Dew Care’s Raise Your Guard Probiotics Body Lotion, you can moisturize and maintain a healthy skin microbiome. To keep skin healthy, smooth, and moist, the lotion contains fermented oats, Tibet mushroom, and coconut milk.
As an added bonus, the lotion has a fresh white floral and citrus scent for a relaxing experience.
Bliss Youth Got This Serum Prevent-4™ Pure Retinol Advanced Skin Smoothing Serum
Retinol can help prevent signs of aging, which is why Bliss packaged it in its Pure Retinol Advanced Skin Smoothing Serum. The serum is designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines, restore skin bounce, and reveal a radiant complexion. Gimme, gimme, gimme!
The Jane Iredale team understood the assignment when they decided to infuse hyaluronic acid to hydrate and lock in moisture into the brand’s lip gloss. The nourishing and pillowy soft gloss contains peptides, lactic acid, and a botanical blend of oils, as well as a subtle vanilla scent, to contour, plump, exfoliate, and improve the appearance of fine lines and lip texture.
With the holidays approaching, we have even more reasons to beautify our eyes with colorful shadows. This crystal-inspired eyeshadow palette from Huda Beauty wants you to wear the energy you want to attract. The Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette, which includes 18 shades ranging from earthy hues to rosy tints and pearly metallics, was created to inspire you to radiate throughout your day!
Enjoy the moment while reducing signs of aging with Osea’s Anti-Aging Sea Serum. The bioactive serum contains seaweed, vitamin C, niacinamide, ceramides, and natural peptides that promote a brighter complexion, improve skin elasticity, and provide radiant-looking skin.
Pure’AM Beauty Super Moisturizing and Glow Inducing Face Oil
Pure’AM Beauty’s Super Moisturizing and Glow Inducing Face Oil is a lightweight, silky-textured face oil rich in vegan squalane that moisturizes, balances oiliness, renews dullness, and strengthens skin’s barrier just in time for the colder months.
Candles can enhance the ambiance of a room, and this candle wishes to increase your good fortune. Keep the positive vibes flowing (and glowing!) by lighting up the On The House Candle, which combines the fortuitous and calming properties of jade with the stress-relieving benefits of patchouli.
In the winter, it can be difficult to keep your skin silky smooth. Thankfully, MyKirei’s MILKY LOTION URUSHI with peony extract, rice water, and shea butter maintains our skin’s softness and hydration. The long-lasting formula is lightweight and suitable for all skin types.
Histoires de Parfums This Is Not A blue bottle 1/.2 Eau De Parfum
Subscription service, LUXSB is adding a new fragrance to its repertoire for the month of October. The fresh addition comes from Histoires de Parfums, a brand famous for its luxurious imagination to bring stories to life through perfumes. The sensuous This Is Not A blue bottle 1/.2 Eau De Parfum is best suited for the Autumn season as it boasts notes including ivy, lilac, and lily of the valley, sandalwood, white musk, and vanilla.
Petite ‘n Pretty Talk Sweet Travel Size 10K Shine Lip Gloss Trio
Prepare to be kissed underneath the mistletoe with Petite ‘n Pretty’s Talk Sweet Travel Size 10K Shine Lip Gloss! The lip glosses provide soft, sumptuous lips as well as high-shine in a single swipe. Magnificent!
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Sunscreen and makeup in one tube? Sign us up! Tower28’s fire-ever foundation not only protects skin from the sun but also contains aloe vera to reduce redness and soothe skin. The SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation provides buildable coverage, allowing you to show off your freckles and moles or conceal blemishes. The mineral sunscreen also carries the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
KNESKO Skin believes that the body is a temple that it should be treated as such. The Amethyst Hydrate Discovery Kit helps you indulge in self-care luxuriously. The kit includes amethyst and squalene-infused face, eye, and lip masks and an amethyst gemstone roller for lymphatic drainage and sculpting.
Guerlain Paris created a fragrance love letter to the rose, the most highly regarded flower among perfumers, that embodies romance. Rose Chérie Eau De Parfum is a delicate interpretation of the classic floral, with almond, pale pink petals, pronounced pink raspberry, and a mauve violet enhancing the scent’s romantic status.