Knesko

October is the month that reminds us of spookiness and fright, but it also ushers in the warm scent of pumpkin spice, and perfect boot weather.

Although we never miss an opportunity to strut our stuff in the crisp autumn air, there is nowhere we’d rather be than curled up in our favorite space with a warm scented candle that creates an atmosphere of comfort and peace—especially for this time of the year.

As we gradually return to our Fall self-care routine, we’re getting excited about all the new self-care products that will enhance our already thoughtful regimens.

Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite beauty and wellness products that debuted last month. From things that will bring you a little bit of joy to must-haves that will evoke feelings of coziness, we’ve got you covered. And, hey! We’ve even dropped a product that will have you smelling like a warmly baked pie.

Below, see the exquisite aromatic candles, colorful nail lacquers, wellness goodies, and more that launched in October as we prepare to give thanks this November.