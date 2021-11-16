The New Beauty Products That Will Leave You Feeling Warm And Cozy
By Emerald Elitou

October is the month that reminds us of spookiness and fright, but it also ushers in the warm scent of pumpkin spice, and perfect boot weather. 

Although we never miss an opportunity to strut our stuff in the crisp autumn air, there is nowhere we’d rather be than curled up in our favorite space with a warm scented candle that creates an atmosphere of comfort and peace—especially for this time of the year. 

As we gradually return to our Fall self-care routine, we’re getting excited about all the new self-care products that will enhance our already thoughtful regimens. 

Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite beauty and wellness products that debuted last month. From things that will bring you a little bit of joy to must-haves that will evoke feelings of coziness, we’ve got you covered. And, hey! We’ve even dropped a product that will have you smelling like a warmly baked pie.

Below, see the exquisite aromatic candles, colorful nail lacquers, wellness goodies, and more that launched in October as we prepare to give thanks this November.

01
Gold Bond® Pure Moisture Body and Face Lotion
According to Gold Bond, after using the Gold Bond® Pure Moisture Body and Face Lotion for a week, 91% of users noticed smoother, hydrated skin. The lotion benefits from hyaluronic acid that attracts and retains moisture, and naturally-sourced grapeseed oil to lock in moisture. It has been clinically proven to provide hydration that lasts for 24 hours. Continue the self-care experience after your shower.
Courtesy Of Gold Bond
available at Target $5 Shop Now
02
Public Goods Hair Oil
Public Goods Hair Oil nourishes and moisturizes hair without weighing it down, thanks to a proprietary blend of rapeseed seed oil, jasmine, sesame oil, and pumpkin seed oil. Its lightweight oils allow the mixture to absorb quickly while improving hair shine and smoothness, making it an excellent leave-in conditioner substitute.
Courtesy of Public Goods
available at Public Goods $10 Shop Now
03
Fomulary 55 Mother Earth Shea Butter Soap
Instead of discarding damaged soap bars, Formulary 55 decided to use them to create a new scent that is always one-of-a-kind. Since the Mother Earth contains remnants from other scents, so no two bars are ever the same, and nothing goes to waste.
Courtesy Of Fomulary 55
available at Fomulary 55 $12 Shop Now
04
Eva NYC Mane Magic Hair Fragrance
When your hair looks good, you feel good, and fragrance can only add to that. Eva NYC’s signature scent will brighten your mood and enlighten you with a warm floral fragrance! The light and sweet notes of freesia, plum, gardenia, jasmine, magnolia, and white musk in the Mane Magic Hair Fragrance will leave your hair smelling fabulous all day long. Furthermore, it is suitable for all hair types!
Courtesy Of Eva NYC
available at Eva NYC $18 Shop Now
05
Naturium Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm
While applying makeup is fun, removing it can be time-consuming. Natrium’s Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm facilitates the process. The cleansing balm is suitable for all skin types and dissolves makeup, oil, sunscreen, and other impurities thanks to purple ginseng formulation and a nourishing blend of linoleic-rich oils.
Courtest Of Naturium
available at Naturium $19 Shop Now
06
SIS Luxe Lacquer SIMONE
Simone I. Smith recently debuted SIS Luxe Lacquers, a luxurious nail lacquer line. The “Around The Way Girl” Collection is characterized by vibrant colors, metallic finishes, and salon-quality coverage. The vegan formula contains Vitamin E to help protect against UV rays and Biotin to promote natural nail growth. The nail polishes also include avocado oil and hemp seed oil to hydrate and nourish the nails for added conditioning. RELATED | The Original ‘Around The Way Girl’ Just Created A Luxe Lacquer For Everyone — EXCLUSIVE
Courtesy Of SIS Luxe Lacquer
available at SIS Luxe Lacquer $20 Shop Now
07
Bossy Cosmetics Unstoppable Lipstick
Bossy Cosmetics’ new Unstoppable Lipstick is an eye-catching and brilliant orange-red color lipstick that hopes to give you the confidence you need to face the day, achieve your goals, and remember that you are powerful.
Courtesy Of Bossy Cosmetics
available at Bossy Cosmetics $20 Shop Now
08
Blue Mercury M-61 Hydraboost Lip Treatment
Courtesy Of Blue Mercury
available at Blue Mercury $20 Shop Now
09
Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions™ Mascara
The best-selling Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extension Mascara now comes in a new color. The deep blue mascara claims to never clump, flake, or smudge, so be daring this holiday season and intensify your lashes for an electric look.
Courtesy of Thrive Causemetics
available at Thrive Causemetics $24 Shop Now
10
Curie Candle
The delightful scent of the Curie Candle envelops your space, bringing positive energy with it. Made of premium coconut soy wax, these candles have an average burn time of up to 55 hours and come in all three signature scents: White Tea, Orange Neroli, and Grapefruit Cassis.
Courtesy Of Curie
available at Curie $32 Shop Now
11
Oui The People CHEAT SHEET Resurfacing Body Serum
Oui The People’s CHEAT SHEET Resurfacing Body Serum works while you sleep to smooth out your skin. The body serum contains glycolic acid to unclog pores, lactic acid to improve skin texture, and Atlantic sea kelp, as well as salicylic acid, for penetrative hydration. Cheers to achieving glowing skin in the most convenient way possible.
Courtesy of Oui The People
available at Oui The People $38 Shop Now
12
Three Ships Beauty Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream
It’s no secret that our skin heals and repairs itself while we sleep, so why not aid the process and achieve your most radiant skin overnight with Three Ships Beauty’s Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream. The overnight cream encourages skin cell turnover leaving your skin feeling softer and smoother overnight, thanks to plant-based retinol derived from Pico Preto, a native Brazilian medicinal herb.
Courtesy Of Three Ships Beauty
available at Three Ships Beauty $29 Shop Now
13
PATTERN x MAC Holy Grail Kit
With the PATTERN x MAC Holy Grail Kit, you’ll be ready for all of your holiday parties in no time! Pattern Beauty’s first collaboration includes the brand’s best-selling Leave-In Conditioner and M.A.C’s Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, a favorite of Tracee Ellis Ross.
available at Pattern $44 Shop Now
14
Skylar Fragrances Fall Cashmere Candle
There’s nothing like lighting a warm candle during the autumn season, but a candle that smells like fall can make it even better. Drape your space in the aroma of cozy cashmere, warm spices, and sweet vanilla with Skylar Fragrances’ Fall Cashmere Candle. Skylar candles have a burn time of more than 45 hours and are hand-poured in Los Angeles.
Courtesy of Skylar Fragrances
available at Skylar Fragrances $45 Shop Now
15
Knours Beauty Your Only Routine Essentials Duo
The key to unwinding is to wash away the stresses of the day! Knours Beauty wants you to do just that with its Your Only Routine Essentials Duo, which includes a 2-in-1 cleanser that dissolves makeup and cleanses skin with jojoba and olive oils, as well as a multi-functional gel cream, a daily moisturizer that soothes skin.
Courtesy of Knours
available at Knours $56 Shop Now
16
Shaz & Kiks WITH LOVE, INDIA Moringa Oil
The WITH LOVE, INDIA Moringa Oil helps to rebuild strands and moisturize the scalp with cold-pressed, premium moringa oil sourced directly from a small, sustainable Indian farming community in Tamil Nadu, India. The hair oil is infused with clary sage and vetiver for a natural woodsy aroma.
Courtesy Of Shaz & Kiks
available at Shaz & Kiks $65 Shop Now
17
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Luxe Silk Sleep Set
Silk has numerous advantages, particularly when it comes to beauty sleep. Cravings by Chrissy Teigen is introducing the Luxe Silk Sleep Set to help you maintain healthy, hydrated skin and hair while you snooze. The set consists of four pieces: a pillowcase, an eye mask + pouch, and a scrunchie. Prepare to have the sweetest dreams!
Courtesy by Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
available at Cravings by Chrissy Teigen $108 Shop Now
18
True Botanicals B-Line Set
True Botanicals’ new B-Line Set was created in celebration of the female form for women by women! The set includes the  Boob Cream, Bush Oil, and Bum Scrub for indulgent self-care.
Courtesy Of True Botanicals
available at True Botanicals $158 Shop Now
19
Sourse Beauty Bites
You can get healthier hair and nails in an exciting new way. Sourse uses key ingredients (as well as chocolate, yum!) to help with this endeavor! The Beauty Bites, with the help of Biotin, promote the growth of stronger, longer manes and claws, as well as the enhancement of natural shine through keratin production stimulation.
Courtesy Of Sourse
available at Sourse $34 Shop Now
20
Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter
There’s no reason to give up buttery soft skin during the colder months. Kopari’s Ultra Restore Body Butter is perfectly whipped and feels as light as air on the skin. The formula contains hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, omegas, and fatty acids, which work together to hydrate, retain moisture, and firm the skin. The aromatic sweet coconut milk scent is an added bonus.
Courtesy Of Kopari
available at Kopari $32 Shop Now
21
Morphe Truth Be Bold Collection
Disney fans, prepare to be transported back in time! The network collaborated with Morphe on the Truth Be Bold Collection, which arrives just in time for Mickey Mouse’s birthday on November 18th. The custom packaging is unprecedented with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy pictured together. 
Courtesy Of Morphe
available at Morphe $18-$32 Shop Now
22
Just B Not Just Peach
Calling all lipstick fans! If you like to layer your lipstick to create a unique color that is tailored to you, then you’ll probably love Just B Cosmetics’ Not Just Peach Lip Combo. The combo features  Grapefruit Pink, a pigment glaze that mimics the juicy tint of a grapefruit slice, and Teakwood, a pigment fluid with caramel brown and cool tawny undertones. The brand encourages users to experiment with the spectrum in order to discover the color’s superpower.
Courtesy of Just B
available at Just B $38 Shop Now
23
Tatcha KISSU LIP MASK
If we had to describe a red lip in a single word, we’d say “bold.” That’s exactly what sparked the inspiration of Tatcha’s new KISSU LIP MASK along with the red camellia flower and the timeless aspect of the red lip. To keep lips pillowy, the limited-edition tinted treatment contains moisture-sealing squalane and calming Japanese peach extract.
Courtesy Of Tatcha
available at Tatcha $28 Shop Now
24
Sweet Chef CELERY + HYALURONIC ACID SERUM SHOT
Who would have guessed that celery would ever be the primary ingredient in a skincare product? Not us! Sweet Chef’s Celery + Hyaluronic Acid Serum Shot uses the vegetable to hydrate and plump skin due to its essential vitamins and anti-inflammatory benefits. The celery formula is quick to absorb and contains hyaluronic acid for long-lasting hydration and glowing skin.
Courtesy Of Sweet Chef
available at Sweet Chef $20 Shop Now
25
The Silk Labs x Evio Skin Kit
In our opinion, Selfcare Sunday should never be skipped. Fortunately, Evio Beauty read our minds. The beauty brand has collaborated with The Silk Labs to help us treat ourselves to some much-needed hair and skin care. This limited-edition kit combines Evio’s latest Rejuvenating Mask & Moisturizer, Lip Serum, and a custom Silk Lab scrunchie to form a powerful self-care trio!
Courtesy Of Evio Beauty
available at Evio Beauty $54 Shop Now
26
I Dew Care Raise Your Guard Probiotics Body Lotion
With the light and soft formula of I Dew Care’s Raise Your Guard Probiotics Body Lotion, you can moisturize and maintain a healthy skin microbiome. To keep skin healthy, smooth, and moist, the lotion contains fermented oats, Tibet mushroom, and coconut milk. As an added bonus, the lotion has a fresh white floral and citrus scent for a relaxing experience.
Courtesy Of I Dew Care
available at Amazon $20 Shop Now
27
Bliss Youth Got This Serum Prevent-4™ Pure Retinol Advanced Skin Smoothing Serum
Retinol can help prevent signs of aging, which is why Bliss packaged it in its Pure Retinol Advanced Skin Smoothing Serum. The serum is designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines, restore skin bounce, and reveal a radiant complexion. Gimme, gimme, gimme!
Courtesy Of Bliss
available at Bliss $27 Shop Now
28
Jane Iredale HydroPure™ Hyaluronic Lip Gloss
The Jane Iredale team understood the assignment when they decided to infuse hyaluronic acid to hydrate and lock in moisture into the brand’s lip gloss. The nourishing and pillowy soft gloss contains peptides, lactic acid, and a botanical blend of oils, as well as a subtle vanilla scent, to contour, plump, exfoliate, and improve the appearance of fine lines and lip texture.
Courtesy of Jane Iredale
available at Jane Iredale $26 Shop Now
29
Huda Beauty Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette
With the holidays approaching, we have even more reasons to beautify our eyes with colorful shadows. This crystal-inspired eyeshadow palette from Huda Beauty wants you to wear the energy you want to attract. The Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette, which includes 18 shades ranging from earthy hues to rosy tints and pearly metallics, was created to inspire you to radiate throughout your day!
Courtesy Of Huda Beauty
available at Huda Beauty $67 Shop Now
30
Osea Anti-Aging Sea Serum
Enjoy the moment while reducing signs of aging with Osea’s Anti-Aging Sea Serum. The bioactive serum contains seaweed, vitamin C, niacinamide, ceramides, and natural peptides that promote a brighter complexion, improve skin elasticity, and provide radiant-looking skin.
Courtesy OF Osea
available at Osea $88 Shop Now
31
Pure’AM Beauty Super Moisturizing and Glow Inducing Face Oil
Pure’AM Beauty’s Super Moisturizing and Glow Inducing Face Oil is a lightweight, silky-textured face oil rich in vegan squalane that moisturizes, balances oiliness, renews dullness, and strengthens skin’s barrier just in time for the colder months.
Courtesy Of Purer AM Beauty
available at Purer AM Beauty $45 Shop Now
32
In The Favor Of On The House Candle
Candles can enhance the ambiance of a room, and this candle wishes to increase your good fortune. Keep the positive vibes flowing (and glowing!) by lighting up the On The House Candle, which combines the fortuitous and calming properties of jade with the stress-relieving benefits of patchouli.
Courtesy Of In The Favor Of
available at In The Favor Of $48 Shop Now
33
MyKirei MILKY LOTION URUSHI
In the winter, it can be difficult to keep your skin silky smooth. Thankfully, MyKirei’s MILKY LOTION URUSHI with peony extract, rice water, and shea butter maintains our skin’s softness and hydration. The long-lasting formula is lightweight and suitable for all skin types.
Courtesy Of MyKirei
available at MyKirei $18 Shop Now
34
Histoires de Parfums This Is Not A blue bottle 1/.2 Eau De Parfum
Subscription service, LUXSB is adding a new fragrance to its repertoire for the month of October. The fresh addition comes from Histoires de Parfums, a brand famous for its luxurious imagination to bring stories to life through perfumes. The sensuous This Is Not A blue bottle 1/.2 Eau De Parfum is best suited for the Autumn season as it boasts notes including ivy, lilac, and lily of the valley, sandalwood, white musk, and vanilla.
Courtesy of LUXSB
available at LUXSB $185 Shop Now
35
Petite ‘n Pretty Talk Sweet Travel Size 10K Shine Lip Gloss Trio
Prepare to be kissed underneath the mistletoe with Petite ‘n Pretty’s Talk Sweet Travel Size 10K Shine Lip Gloss! The lip glosses provide soft, sumptuous lips as well as high-shine in a single swipe. Magnificent! 
Courtesy Of Petite ‘n Pretty
available at Petite ‘n Pretty $20 Shop Now
36
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Sunscreen and makeup in one tube? Sign us up! Tower28’s fire-ever foundation not only protects skin from the sun but also contains aloe vera to reduce redness and soothe skin. The SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation provides buildable coverage, allowing you to show off your freckles and moles or conceal blemishes. The mineral sunscreen also carries the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Courtesy Of Tower 28
available at Tower 28 $30 Shop Now
37
KNESKO Skin Amethyst Hydrate Discovery Kit
KNESKO Skin believes that the body is a temple that it should be treated as such. The Amethyst Hydrate Discovery Kit helps you indulge in self-care luxuriously. The kit includes amethyst and squalene-infused face, eye, and lip masks and an amethyst gemstone roller for lymphatic drainage and sculpting.
Courtesy Of KNESKO Skin
available at KNESKO Skin $120 Shop Now
38
Osmosis Beauty EPIC Body Tool
The EPIC Body Tool from Osmosis Beauty is designed to help your bodycare products penetrate deeper into the skin. The body tool improves blood circulation while also smoothing and firming the skin.
Courtesy Of Osmosis Beauty
available at Osmosis Beauty $169 Shop Now
39
Guerlain Paris Rose Chérie Eau De Parfum
Guerlain Paris created a fragrance love letter to the rose, the most highly regarded flower among perfumers, that embodies romance. Rose Chérie Eau De Parfum is a delicate interpretation of the classic floral, with almond, pale pink petals, pronounced pink raspberry, and a mauve violet enhancing the scent’s romantic status.
Courtesy of Guerlain Paris
available at Guerlain Paris $360 Shop Now
40
The Hair Edit GOLD LOOP CLAW CLIP
The French Twist has never been so easy! The Hair Edit’s new GOLD LOOP CLAW CLIP keeps even the most volumous hair up and out of the way for a simple yet sophisticated look.
Courtesy Of The Hair Edit
available at The Hair Edit $10 Shop Now

