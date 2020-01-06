Getty Images

The 77th annual Golden Globes red carpet was filled with flawless beauty looks, and Winnie Harlow was amongst those who showed up to show out. She might not have been nominated for any awards at the event, but she definitely won the night.

The model and advocate stunned in a flowing body wave and a beautiful bright blue and gunmetal eye look created by celebrity makeup artist Adam Burrell.

“I added a little twist using a pop of blue kohl pencil along the waterline,” said Burrell. “Put your blacks and browns aside and switch it up with a color you might not have tried before.”

The look was accentuated with Eylure Silk Lashes in the style Emerald. The $12 lashes added to the drama of her eyes, pairing perfectly with her beaded fringe custom LaQuan Smith gown.

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

We’ve gushed about Eylure’s dramatic and easy to apply lashes in the past, specifically the magnetic versions that are great for falsies novices. With all styles less than $20, and some that cost as little as $4, they’re always an affordable option to get that red carpet glamour, or an elevated everyday look.

Burrell also gave us a tip for recreating the beautiful shadows that went along with the game changing lashes that gave her eyes that extra sparkle.

“Cream shadows are the best invention for getting a pro looking smokey eye, quickly and with no mess. Whether using a brush, finger or applicator get it onto the lid, up to the crease, and with a clean brush or finger, blend it upwards and outwards,” he said. “Start with just a little product, get that in place, then you can add more layers, as opposed to piling a load on straight away making it harder to blend.”

