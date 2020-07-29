When it comes to dressing up our lips, Black women do not hold back. We’re not afraid to explore every color on the spectrum, reaffirming the idea that we make all hues look fantastic. Our lips are incredible, so naturally we want to highlight them.

This National Lipstick Day we’re trying lipstick with a twist, and getting into these options with savory aromas. They might smell like an ingestible treat, but they’re much better suited for going on your mouth rather than in it.

And once you get them on you’ll love the sweet sensation that they give you all day long. Check out our scented lipstick picks that we’re loving this summer.