When it comes to dressing up our lips, Black women do not hold back. We’re not afraid to explore every color on the spectrum, reaffirming the idea that we make all hues look fantastic. Our lips are incredible, so naturally we want to highlight them.
This National Lipstick Day we’re trying lipstick with a twist, and getting into these options with savory aromas. They might smell like an ingestible treat, but they’re much better suited for going on your mouth rather than in it.
And once you get them on you’ll love the sweet sensation that they give you all day long. Check out our scented lipstick picks that we’re loving this summer.
01
Kilian Le Rouge Parfum Scented Matte Lipstick
From the fragrance house that drapes you in the finest scents comes this delicious line of matte lipsticks. The bold long wear colors satisfy your day-to-night needs while the vanilla notes help keep you in a sweet mood.
02
L'Oréal Paris Pro Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid Lipstick
This array of liquid nudes and brown shades go on smooth and finishes matte without drying out your lips. It provides all day coverage and a decadent chocolate aroma that'll make you want to lick your lips all day. Good thing it has staying power.
03
Maybelline SuperStay 24 Color
This classic has been remixed with enticing coffee scents to match its alluring coffee shades. And with the ultra-conditioning balm that seals in moisture, lips feel just as good as they look and smell.