20 Beauties Who Prove That Black Women Make Any Lip Color Look Great
By Shalwah Evans ·

Black women have always been at the forefront of bold beauty trends. From micro-braids and asymmetrical cuts, to artistic eyeliner and ombre lips—we’ve done it all and we’ve made it look phenomenal.

But Black women have also been told that certain beauty trends weren’t for us, including red lips, blue eyeshadow, pink fingernails and more. There is no color, no trend, and no style that we can’t wear well. In fact, Black women have been exploring lip colors across the spectrum, reminding the world that our enviable lips make every hue look great.

Check out the gallery below of 20 beautiful Black women who’ll make you want to get creative with your lipstick shades, too.

01
Instagram/@iamkashunti
Instagram/@iamkashunti
02
Instagram/@jamiesherrodtv
Instagram/@jamiesherrodtv
03
Instagram/@kameils_orchid
Instagram/@kameils_orchid
04
Instagram/@beautypaked
Instagram/@beautypaked
05
Instagram/@by_nish_mua
Instagram/@by_nish_mua
06
Instagram/@jaleesajaikaran/@monaeartistry
Instagram/@jaleesajaikaran/@monaeartistry
07
Instagram/@ceeblooming
Instagram/@ceeblooming
08
Instagram/@rfmakeupartistry_
Instagram/@rfmakeupartistry_
09
Instagram/@mimateunpoco_alicialohnson
Instagram/@mimateunpoco_alicialohnson
10
Instagram/@cocos_laboratory
Instagram/@cocos_laboratory
11
Instagram/@doseofjass
Instagram/@doseofjass
12
Instagram/@aaambernicoleee
Instagram/@aaambernicoleee
13
Instagram/@alananotgraceful
Instagram/@alananotgraceful
14
Instagram/@chareyjackson
Instagram/@chareyjackson
15
Instagram/@theraneeffect
Instagram/@theraneeffect
16
Instagram/@kimberlycaines
Instagram/@kimberlycaines
17
Instagram/@mariealex.makeup
Instagram/@mariealex.makeup
18
Instagram/@lovelyangellady
Instagram/@lovelyangellady
19
Instagram/@sytheolivia
Instagram/@sytheolivia
20
Instagram/@breez.way
Instagram/@breez.way
