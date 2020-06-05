20 Beauties Who Prove That Black Women Make Any Lip Color Look Great

Black women have always been at the forefront of bold beauty trends. From micro-braids and asymmetrical cuts, to artistic eyeliner and ombre lips—we’ve done it all and we’ve made it look phenomenal.

But Black women have also been told that certain beauty trends weren’t for us, including red lips, blue eyeshadow, pink fingernails and more. There is no color, no trend, and no style that we can’t wear well. In fact, Black women have been exploring lip colors across the spectrum, reminding the world that our enviable lips make every hue look great.

Check out the gallery below of 20 beautiful Black women who’ll make you want to get creative with your lipstick shades, too.