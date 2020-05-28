Saweetie Says This Is The Beauty Must-Have Of An Icy Girl

Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Saweetie is known for being a style queen and beauty lover. She never leaves the house without her lush lashes, and she always has those edges laid. And on Wednesday, she shared the one beauty go-to that every Icy Girl needs to solidify her position.

“A cute clear lip gloss with some boots, and you’re set,” the rapper said on an Instagram Live chat with ESSENCE.

She even teased that she might have a lip gloss collection of her own coming down the road. We’ll be first in line to catch her drip. Earlier this spring she collaborated with Morphe Cosmetics on a collection called Backstage with Saweetie which included lip glosses that have since sold out on the brand’s site.

Saweetie with her lip gloss poppin’ at Milan Fashion Week

(Photo by Jacopo Raule/WireImage)

In the meantime, the Bay Area-native is launching another collection with fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing on June 1. The young-rapper was also scheduled to perform at this year’s Essence Festival of Culture, which was cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. But she said that she’s excited for next year and with the new music she’s working on she’ll have a fresh catalog ready for eager festivalgoers.

Again, we cannot wait to catch her drip.

