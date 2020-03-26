Are These High-Priced Hair Tools Worth The Splurge?

Courtesy of Lunata

As we quarantine and figure out new ways to stay sane during this (temporary) new normal, finding joy in the little things means a lot. Small gestures such as doing our hair and putting on some makeup have become key in breaking up the work-from-home and stay-at-home monotony.

So I took this time to try out some of the latest hair gadgets that have come on my radar recently: The RevAir Reverse-Air Dryer, the Lunata Cordless Curling Iron and the Dyson Corrale Straightener.

These particular tools are not your average hair gadgets as they are the type of big ticket items that professional hairstylists and men in the dog house are likely to buy. But if you do your own hair and you’re dedicated to the process, you’ll want only the best of the best. But are these tools the best?

I took them for a couple of spins to see how they perform. And as someone who puts heat to her hair maybe three times a year (usually only to do a trim) my standards for heat-tech tools are pretty high. Here’s what I thought about these three products.