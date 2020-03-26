Are These High-Priced Hair Tools Worth The Splurge?

As we quarantine and figure out new ways to stay sane during this (temporary) new normal, finding joy in the little things means a lot. Small gestures such as doing our hair and putting on some makeup have become key in breaking up the work-from-home and stay-at-home monotony.
These particular tools are not your average hair gadgets as they are the type of big ticket items that professional hairstylists and men in the dog house are likely to buy. But if you do your own hair and you’re dedicated to the process, you’ll want only the best of the best. But are these tools the best?
I took them for a couple of spins to see how they perform. And as someone who puts heat to her hair maybe three times a year (usually only to do a trim) my standards for heat-tech tools are pretty high. Here’s what I thought about these three products.
Dyson Corrale™ Straightener
I tested this sexy looking gadget on my 4B hair without blow drying it first. Unsure how much heat would be needed to take my hair from curly to straight with as little pressing as possible I started on the 365 degree setting. One application gave me the straight texture that I prefer but to get my hair to lay down I had to take it up to 410. It’s evident through their products that Dyson has invested immensely in developing products for hair and that they kept Afro-textured hair in mind too. As someone who doesn’t put much heat to my hair I want to feel confident in the gadgets I use when I do. But would I actually spend this kind of coin? I’d invest in a tool this easy to use, easy to travel with, and safe. For me, straightening my hair is a once in a blue occasion so it's tough to part with that kind of money. But in the name of quality, I'd say it's worth it.
If you can get past how slightly cumbersome the initial set up is for this tool your mind will be blown. The RevAir dryer is too clunky to be an on-the-go tool but it is superior at what it does. I wasn’t sure how the “reverse” part worked when I watched short clips and I couldn't tell how they got the hair into the hose (shrinkage is a real thing). But the hose actually acts as a suction, willing the hair into it. After only 20 seconds inside that hose my small patch of hair was dry and stretched. Keep in mind that this will vary from person to person. I’m still figuring out all the features and speeds but it’s pretty simple to use and the set up was intuitive (the gadget is just large). So do I think it’s worth the money? If you’re someone who blow dries her hair often you need this tool. The fact that it dried my hair so quickly and so delicately gave me peace of mind. And the fact that it dried and straightened so effectively means less steps and less heat being applied to the hair.
If you’re a travel junkie who's also a hair junkie you’ll be extremely excited about this tool's portability. Not only is it a sleek little gadget, but the cordless feature allows you to style anywhere, anytime (that is when you’re able to go out again), just be sure to charge it fully in order to take advantage of that feature. But using this curling iron made me aware that I’m trash at curling my own hair. Even watching videos for beginners I wasn’t able to produce a curl that I would wear proudly. The heat setting goes up to 450 degrees on the titanium barrel and there's pretty much no set up for use. But is it worth the big bucks? If you're someone who can't live without her curling iron, this is one to get. And if you're a lover of all things cordless, you'll appreciate this. But if you're not a heated curls kind of girl, that expense will hit your purse hard.