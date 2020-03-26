It might be tempting to stay on coronavirus watch 24/7 while you quarantine, but that would make the time go slowly, and add to any anxiety that you already have. Take a moment to feed your creativity instead, and enjoy some movies and television shows that tap into your love for beauty.
While outstanding short films like Black Girl Church and Skin are still making their way around the festival circuit (which we’ll be back to enjoying when COVID-19 subsides), there are plenty of other movies, shows, and shorts that highlight why we get so worked up about our hair and makeup.
Check out our mix of throwbacks and new beauty-focused shows and movies that you should be adding to your queue this week.
Glow Up
Originally aired on BBC, Glow Up follows ten aspiring makeup artists as they compete to become Britain's next makeup star. The series is filled with editorial, celebrity and red carpet challenges. And like any reality competition, there's always some drama. Think America's Next Top Model meets the artistry of makeup. Catch season 1 on bbc.co.uk or on Netflix.
RuPaul's Drag Race
While charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent must come together in the best way in order to crown the next drag superstar, a good beat will also go a long way. There's a lot to be learned from drag queens when it comes to getting creative with makeup, which is why RuPaul's Drag Race remains one of my favorite beauty (and talent) competitions. Season 12 is currently airing on VH1 Friday nights at 8pm. You can also catch full episodes and clips on vh1.com.
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Self Made, which chronicles the life of hair industry mogul Madam C.J. Walker, is a complete departure from your typical biopic. With interstitials, fantasy elements, and magic surrealism, it puts a modern spin on the biopic storytelling. While some viewers were critical of the Hollywood embellishments that were added to Walker's story, we were impressed with creator Nicole Jefferson Asher's ability to tell that story in such a fresh and unique way. Self Made season 1 is currently available on Netflix.
You Can Touch My Hair, a Short Film
During the summer of 2013 un-ruly held a public art exhibit and released a film both titled You Can Touch My Hair, a project focused on how the unhealthy fascination with Black hair leads to a violation of the Black body. Black women share their stories of hair molestation and otherness, including historian Michaela Angela Davis, in this relatable and emotional piece. You can watch the 9-minute short at un-ruly.com.
L.A. Hair
This WE tv throwback that showcases celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble and her hilariously dramatic salon staff is a gem that you need to see. Though the show stopped airing in 2017, the episodes are just as sensational and entertaining as they were when they first dropped. It's a fun guilty pleasure to binge on when you need a break from all the seriousness of the news. Check out past seasons on YouTube or Amazon Prime.
Nappily Ever After
Hyperbolic stereotypes aside, Nappily Ever After is a sweet little movie about how hair can have more control over our lives than it should. Even if we can't relate to the story, we all understand the importance of hair in the Black community, and how it has represented a need to conform, and also a need to break away from that conformity. Sanaa Lathan and her buzz cut are absolutely stunning in this film currently available on Netflix.
Misbehaviour
We're adding Misbehaviour to the list because we're running to theaters to see this the moment social distancing is a wrap. Released in the UK earlier this month, the film tells the story leading up to the crowning of the first Black Miss World, Jennifer Hosten. It might be a stretch to say that this is a beauty-inspired film given the storyline about feminism, racism, colorism and the other serious elements intertwined in the tale. But we can't overlook the beauty pageantry arc. And it's poised to be one of the best movies we watch this year so we're all in when it becomes available again.