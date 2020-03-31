25 Beauty Brands Having Sales During Quarantine
You’re stuck in the house and quickly blowing through your queue on Netflix and Hulu. You’ve cleaned your vanity, gotten rid of your expired makeup and skin care products, and also deep cleaned your beauty tools (with tips from a pro of course). It seems like the only logical next step is shopping to replace what you discarded and to keep from growing bored.

Fortunately, many beauty brands and online stores are hosting sales right now. Retailers are truly feeling the pinch of having brick-and-mortars closed, so they’re using sales to lure online shoppers. Either way, there are great deals available on some of our favorite brands across makeup, skin care, hair care, and fragrance. It’s like Black Friday in the spring, no shopping bags necessary.

Check out the brands below that are offering a variety of discounts and freebies during this COVID-19 quarantine.

Kate Somerville
The friends & Family sale includes 20 percent off site wide with code FAM20. Sale runs from 4/3 - 4/5.
Viktor & Rolf
Enjoy a complimentary Mini Candle Trio, shipping, and deluxe samples on all order of $125 or more, complimentary Flowerbomb Body Cream on all orders of $175 or more and complimentary Flowerbomb Soap on all orders (no minimum). Sale ends 4/3
Mielle Organics
Get your favorite products from the Moisture RX and Rosemary Mint lines for only $7.
GHD
In honor of Official Good Hair Day ghd is offering 20 percent off all styling tools.
Avegan Beauty
Free shipping on all orders of $75 or more + save 10 percent with coupon code SAVE10.
Berlin Skin
Take 15 percent off + free shipping with code BREATHE.
Temptu Air
Take 25 percent off site wide with code FF2020. Bonus: If you're a pro-artisan or industry level member save 25 percent off all kits and 35 percent off all makeup (No code necessary, just be sure to log in).
Urban Decay
Get up to 50 percent off of select items + free ground shipping on all orders, no exclusions apply.
Alleyoop
Take 30 percent off customer top picks Stack The Odds, Multi-mood and 11th Hour with code YOURPICKS30. And enjoy free shipping off all orders of $30 or more. Sale ends 4/1.
beautyblender
Get the Three's Company Bundle, which includes the original beautyblender in a limited-edition heart-shaped package and 10 oz. liquid beauty cleanser, for just $33 (original price $70). Use code AHA20. Plus free ground shipping on every order.
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Take 40 percent off your choice of Highliner or Matte Highliner + Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara. Sale ends 4/1.
Giorgio Armani
Receive a 4-piece deluxe skin care and makeup bag on orders of $125 or more with code SPRING (offer valid through 4/4) + receive free shipping and two samples on all orders; no code needed.
Beautycounter
Take 10 percent off site wide through 3/31 while supplies last.
Luxie
Enjoy 40 percent off the 30-piece brush book set + free standard shipping off all orders of $20 or more. All sales final.
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Buy one get one 50 percent off site wide + free standard shipping + enjoy $6 priority upgrade.
Nordstrom
Save up to 40 percent on select items store wide in the spring sale + free shipping always.
Charlotte Tilbury
Save 20 percent on Pillow Talk looks and makeup palette kits. Select items only. Receive an Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask Sale on all orders of $95 or more. Offers end 4/6.
Lancôme
Enjoy 20 percent of your favorites with code INDULGE, enjoy three deluxe samples with your $100 purchase of Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, enjoy up to 30 percent off of Lancôme Limited + free 2-day shipping on orders of $49 or more with code 2DAY.
Black Girl Sunscreen
Get the limited edition Boss Lady Gift Set for just $35.99 ($68 value), which includes two bottles of BGS SPF30 lotion and two Boss Lady Candles.
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit's Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel will be 50 percent off during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale on 4/4.
Surratt
Enjoy 25 percent off site wide with the code SURRATT25 + free shipping on all orders of $25 or more.
Rucker Roots
Enjoy 25 percent off the entire site using code Deal25 + free shipping on all orders of $75 or more.
Victoria's Secret Beauty
Shop The Mist Collection mists for $8 and get fragrance mists and lotions 2 for $30.
Phyto
Get 60 percent off the entire Phyto Specific collection, sale ends 4/14. Get free standard delivery on all orders of $75 or more.
Bite Beauty
#BITEtheBLUES with 20 percent off all lip care using code BTBAGAVE. Sale ends 4/1. Friends and family sale begins 4/3.
