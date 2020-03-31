You’re stuck in the house and quickly blowing through your queue on Netflix and Hulu. You’ve cleaned your vanity, gotten rid of your expired makeup and skin care products, and also deep cleaned your beauty tools (with tips from a pro of course). It seems like the only logical next step is shopping to replace what you discarded and to keep from growing bored.
Fortunately, many beauty brands and online stores are hosting sales right now. Retailers are truly feeling the pinch of having brick-and-mortars closed, so they’re using sales to lure online shoppers. Either way, there are great deals available on some of our favorite brands across makeup, skin care, hair care, and fragrance. It’s like Black Friday in the spring, no shopping bags necessary.
Check out the brands below that are offering a variety of discounts and freebies during this COVID-19 quarantine.
Kate Somerville
The friends & Family sale includes 20 percent off site wide with code FAM20. Sale runs from 4/3 - 4/5.
Enjoy a complimentary Mini Candle Trio, shipping, and deluxe samples on all order of $125 or more, complimentary Flowerbomb Body Cream on all orders of $175 or more and complimentary Flowerbomb Soap on all orders (no minimum). Sale ends 4/3
Take 25 percent off site wide with code FF2020. Bonus: If you're a pro-artisan or industry level member save 25 percent off all kits and 35 percent off all makeup (No code necessary, just be sure to log in).
Get the Three's Company Bundle, which includes the original beautyblender in a limited-edition heart-shaped package and 10 oz. liquid beauty cleanser, for just $33 (original price $70). Use code AHA20. Plus free ground shipping on every order.
Enjoy 20 percent of your favorites with code INDULGE, enjoy three deluxe samples with your $100 purchase of Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, enjoy up to 30 percent off of Lancôme Limited + free 2-day shipping on orders of $49 or more with code 2DAY.