It’s not every day that Disney collaborates with a small business to create a beauty collection. However, that’s exactly what the famed film company did to promote its latest animated film, Encanto —a story of family, self-love, adventure, and lots of magic—which was released November 24th.
“It was still very much in development when we got the request from Disney in September of 2020 that they wanted us to create an exclusive makeup collection,” Gaby Trujillo, the CEO of Alamar Cosmetics, tells us about her magnificent collaboration with Disney. “This is the first time that they dove into working with an independent brand, so we knew that we could not disappoint.”
The Latinx-owned beauty brand worked its magic and exceeded its overall goal to take beauty enthusiasts on a wondrous journey to discover Colombia’s beauty, where the movie is based. Disney’s Encanto Colección by Alamar Cosmetics is filled with radiant colors that not only capture the essence of Columbia but also bring the film to life. “When you look at our products alongside images of the movie, you see that we literally picked colors from the movie.”
Below, discover the highlights of the 13-piece collection that marks Alamar Cosmetics’ biggest collaboration. We find it hard to resist!
Alamar Cosmetics x Disney Encanto Eyeshadow Palette
The star of the collection is the Encanto Eyeshadow Palette ($32), which celebrates Columbia’s one-of-a-kind and limitless beauty with 10 ultra-rich colors in shimmer and matte finishes.
Alamar Cosmetics x Disney Encanto Sun Soaked Highlighter
The Encanto Sun Soaked Highlighter ($21) boasts a peachy tone that is guaranteed to help you flaunt your natural glow and shine. The brand suggests using the highlighter brush from the Power Trio Eyeshadow Brushes Set ($20) to apply un poquito o mucho of product on the top of your cheekbones and high points of your face for an illuminating complexion.
Alamar Cosmetics x Disney Encanto Spread Your Wings Liquid Eyeliners
Glide the Alamar Cosmetics x Disney’s Encanto Spread Your Wings Liquid Eyeliners ($14) to colorfully enhance your gaze. These liners add a little excitement to any makeup look and come available in two colors, “Lilac Sin Limites” and “Emerald Eternal.”
Alamar Cosmetics x Disney Encanto Longwear Lip Gloss
The Alamar Cosmetics x Disney’s Encanto Longwear Lip Glosses ($16) can add a magical touch to any beauty look, thanks to its micro-shimmer. These fantastical formulas, available in two shades that were created to last through any occasion: “Mira, Bella” and “Dimelo Cantando.”
The brand advises pairing the gloss with its matching Longwear Lip Liners ($13) for a more defined finish.
Alamar Cosmetics x Disney Encanto Accessories Bundle
The collection also offers the Alamar Cosmetics x Disney’s Encanto Accessories Bundle ($52), which includes the foldable Madrigal Magic Mirror ($18) that holds the affirmation el Encanto eres tu.
“We put this on the mirror because you are what makes you beautiful, it’s not the makeup, it’s you: el Encanto eres tu,” Trujillo concludes.