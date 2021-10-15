All Of The Fun New Ways To Enjoy A Family Visit To Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

David Roark

On Oct. 1, 2021 Walt Disney World turned 50 and the theme park will celebrate the milestone occasion with an 18-month-long event where guests can experience the magic of Disney—both new and old.

The World’s Most Magical Celebration is an 18-month extravaganza that began on Oct. 1 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Matt Stroshane

ESSENCE was onsite for the historic kickoff and got a very special first look at the host of new family-friendly attractions, experiences and offerings Walt Disney World has in store for those visiting to celebrate the park’s historic 50th anniversary. Here’s what you need to know when planning your visit to Walt Disney World to celebrate the magic.