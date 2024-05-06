Beauty Influencers Share How They Raise Confident Kids

The world of beauty influencers revolves around the latest trends and picture-perfect aesthetics. But for these moms, the most rewarding transformations happen not on camera, but at home.

Kiana Leroux, Cheryl Neufville, and JaLisa Vaughn are successful content creators who’ve navigated the ever-shifting beauty landscape and unrealistic standards. Now, they face a new challenge: raising their daughters to embrace confidence and celebrate their unique beauty.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, ESSENCE spoke with the inspiring moms on the beauty mantras they’re passing down to their children to foster a generation of strong, beautiful young women. Read their thoughts below.

Kiana Leroux on inner beauty and confidence

As a beauty influencer, Kiana Leroux understands the pressure to conform. But for her, true beauty starts from within. “I want to instill in my daughter the importance of finding what works for you and sticking to it,” she says. “Trends are always changing, and it’s beautiful to cultivate your own sense of style.”

Leroux emphasizes a holistic approach to beauty. “We prioritize healthy habits in our family,” she shares. “Supplements, spa nights, and journaling are all part of our routine. Taking care of your mind, body, and soul truly radiates outward.”

Empowering her daughter’s individuality is core to Kiana’s philosophy. “I want her to grow up knowing she can think for herself, and confidence isn’t about external validation. It’s about showing up for yourself, especially on tough days.”

Cheryl Neufville on celebrating uniqueness

For Cheryl Neufville, raising her daughter with a positive body image is essential. “I want her to see the beauty in all types of faces and skin tones,” Neufville explains. She plans to achieve this through open conversations about the unrealistic beauty standards often portrayed in media. “We’ll talk about the difference between enhancing natural features and conforming to narrow beauty ideals.”

As a content creator, Neufville believes confidence starts with self-love and embracing your uniqueness. “I praise my daughter’s unique features from a young age,” she shares. “I want her to grow up knowing her individuality is a gift.” She emphasizes the importance of leading by example. “I’m mindful of how I talk about myself because I know she’s watching. I want to show her the power of self-acceptance.”

Going beyond physical beauty, Neufville focuses on inner well-being. “We prioritize a healthy diet, probiotics, and spending time in nature,” she reveals. “A positive mindset and inner peace are the true hallmarks of beauty.”

JaLisa Vaughn on inner strength and self-expression

JaLisa Vaughn knows the influence she has on her daughters. She prioritizes fostering inner confidence and self-expression in a world saturated with beauty trends. “True beauty radiates from within,” she says. “I want my girls to know their worth isn’t defined by external validation.”

As a creator, she and her husband cultivate a space where their daughters can explore their individuality. “Our home is a haven for self-expression,” she shares. “We encourage them to choose their outfits, even if it’s a princess tutu paired with a Spiderman mask! It’s about letting their personalities shine.”

Understanding the influencer world’s potential impact, Vaughn emphasizes inner strength. “We don’t know how social media will influence this generation,” she admits. “That’s why I’m teaching them to be leaders, to make their own choices, and to drown out societal pressures.”

She counteracts these pressures by showering her daughters with affirmations. “They hear me celebrate their natural beauty far more than anything else,” she says. “What you feed will grow, and I want them to grow up knowing they are loved and beautiful exactly as they are.”