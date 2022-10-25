Step Up Your Beauty Routines With These Beauty Influencers

Thanks to social media, diving into the world of beauty is much more accessible due to beauty influencers, or as they were called back in the day – “gurus.” Learning new hacks, techniques, and tips to improve your beauty routines takes a swipe through TikTok or a click on YouTube.
With the beauty community becoming so vast, finding the few that offer just what you need may be challenging. Especially for Black content creators, it’s no secret that they’re hidden from the main algorithm, a problem that arose in 2020 that’s still problematic today.
To ensure you’re gaining the knowledge you need, we’ve rounded up our five favorite beauty influencers that deliver impeccable faces and even greater content.
01
Bex Campbell
For beginners wanting to improve their skincare and makeup game, Bex Campbell breaks down everything you need to know for a flawless face. From the best drugstore dupes to reviewing the hottest products on the market, Campbell will turn you into a pro in no time.
@bexcxmpbell
02
Sean Garrette
Nobody knows skincare quite like Sean Garrette. Rather than keeping the secrets locked to his ultra-glowy and hydrated skin, he doesn’t shy from revealing the products so you can achieve his formula. With collaborations with Fenty Skin and Dior, the qualified esthetician is always trying out new products to elevate your routine.
@seangarrette
03
Isabelle Ikpeme
To become the ultimate MUA, you’ll want to follow Isabelle Ikpeme. The liner queen takes shadows and eyeliner to new heights, from abstract designs to sharp smokey eyes. With a few scrolls on her Instagram feed, you’ll be sucked in and inspired to recreate one of her many sublime looks.
@isabelleikpeme
04
Monet McMichael
With TikTok influencer Monet McMichael, you’ll get the best of both worlds, fashion, and beauty. Her GRWMs are full of new products and viral hacks that will run you to Sephora almost every weekend. Following McMichael also grants you helpful hairstyle ideas, from trendy layers to a voluminous blowout.
@monetmcmichael
05
Whitney Madueke
To learn how to achieve an unblemished and effortless look, you’ll have to follow Whitney Madueke to get the keys. With trendy soft glams, how-to’s, and easy makeup looks, Madueke is the perfect influencer for those who are aiming for quick and easy glams.