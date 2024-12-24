A Beauty Guru Guide On Beauty Rest

Emmanuel Faure / Getty Images

The most important part of anyone’s beauty routine is rest. A lack of sleep can impact our mental health, energy, and physical appearance. Nothing is worse than hoping your mascara can cover those pesky dark circles. Even if we use full coverage, our lack of sleep will still show through our yawns and lackluster enthusiasm for life. No matter how amazing the beauty product is, there’s only one main cure for feeling like ourselves again: eight hours of pure rest.

Everyone is different, and sometimes, our cozy covers aren’t enough for our bodies to get the hint that it’s time for lights out. Tossing and turning in the middle of the night is less than ideal when a 6:00 A.M. alarm is ready to bring you into reality.

Since a night of no sleep is a subject almost everyone can relate to, our favorite beauty girlies share their secrets to getting quality beauty rest ahead.

Sarai Blissett

Sarai Blissett is a beauty and fashion influencer who sees rest as an act of radical self-care. Growing up in a Jamaican household, she was taught to prioritize wellness practices that connect her to her roots. One of those practices is peppermint tea! “I drink peppermint tea faithfully! Peppermint tea was the solution to everything in my household,” says Blissett.

Although she relies on tea to relax her body after a long day, she also indulges in a meditation and prayer routine to help calm her mind. Outside of content creation, Blissett is a full-time hairstylist whose mind is constantly on the go. Implementing meditation and prayer into her routine has trained her mind to turn off before sleep. “I have become more intentional about prioritizing my stillness and prayer at least 30 minutes before bed.”

Jasmin Mason

A guide to Black girl rest wouldn’t be complete without Jasmin Mason, founder of Brown Girl Beauty Guide. When it comes to her rest, she is intentional about putting her phone down. Do not disturb is a feature frequently used by the beauty guru. It’s one of the first steps in her beauty routine. “I also put all my apps [Tiktok/Instagram] on sleep mode. Doing this allows me not to receive notifications after a specific time.”

The usage of social media apps before sleep can have a significant impact on our quality of rest and mental health. A study by the National Library Of Medicine found that using devices in the bedroom can result in terrible sleep. This outcome was concluded when those within the study noticed challenging sleep patterns when using their devices before rest.

Lawrencia Defoe

Lawrencia Defoe is praised for giving non-stop quality content. Her videos contain makeup looks and transformations that will make you take a double take. She has gone mega-viral for Nani from Lilo and Stitch transformation. There is no question that Defoe is talented in what she does. However, this requires her to have a level of organization that allows her to live a balanced life. Defoe says, “While I can’t say I’m perfectly organized every day, on the days I manage to plan, it makes a big difference.”

Defoe sets aside time to disconnect from social media to find her calm. She admits to watching light-hearted shows or taking a moment to reflect on the day. One way she enjoys reflecting is by participating in prayer. It is her way of honoring the day and looking forward to the next one. Meditation is also an outlet for tapping into one’s inner calm. Taking a few minutes to inhale and exhale can clarify the mind and allow it to relax.

Domairis Adames

Domairis Adames, beauty bar owner of Green Glow Beauty, has a rest menu that consists of dimming the lights, having chamomile tea, and reading a good book. “Doing these habits helps me shift my focus away from daily stressors, allowing my mind to relax and ease into sleep,” says Adames.

A significant part of Adames routine is consistency. She confesses to going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day—even on the weekends.

“Having a set time trains my body’s internal clock, ensuring a natural, restorative sleep cycle that energizes me,” she adds. Developing your body’s circadian rhythm can aid in easing stress, regulating hormones, and improving mood and brain functions. It’s best to use your phone alarm clock until your body gets into the regular habit of falling asleep and waking up at its scheduled time.