The Two Setting Sprays I Can’t Live Without As A Beauty Editor

Shutterstock / Supavadee butradee.

As we step into the new year, we have several resolutions and plans to make 2024 the best year yet. When I get ready for events, I like to make sure I look flawless without the need to keep checking myself in the mirror. I aspire to look like a fly girl with my hair, nails and face done like Beyoncé– stepping out of the house to stand out and grab everyone’s attention as I enter the room.

And, as the final step in our makeup application routine, a setting spray can help it last all day. Afterall, who wants to put in all of that work, just for it to smudge? Below are 2 setting sprays I can’t live without when it comes to ensuring my makeup doesn’t budge.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Charlotte’s setting spray is perfect for those who want to party all night without worrying about their makeup smudging. This spray is alcohol and oil-free, so it’s lightweight and won’t melt off your face. It contains film-former polymers, Japanese green tea, and aromatic resin to blur pores, hydrate the skin, and keep makeup in place. With this setting spray, your makeup will last up to 16 hours without any issues.

Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Hydrating Setting Mist

As we age, our body requires collagen to maintain its health. This vegan collagen setting mist is ideal for people with dry skin. It is enriched with Vitamin C, cucumber, jasmine, and white tea to provide hydration to your skin. It leaves a fresh and dewy finish which is perfect for concluding your makeup routine.