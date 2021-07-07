From twist outs to blow-outs, braids to locs, there’s no denying that Black hair can be styled in countless different ways. And although styling can be fun, it can sometimes lead to stressful strands, not including the hair pressures that come from typical workplace environments. During week 2 of Beauty Carnival at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca Cola, Essence Deputy Editor Cori Murray chatted with writer and TV producer Demetria Lucas, P&G scientist Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson and P&G research and developer Chiquita White about what it means to care for Black tresses and how stress can impact them.

During the conversation, sponsored by Gold Series from Pantene, Lucas touches on her current relationship with her hair and how that influences her Hollywood career sector. “I’ve had this signature look and I’ve changed it from time to time so they know what they’re getting,” Lucas explains. “Overtime I’ve learned to work with my hair, embrace my hair as oppose to working against it, and we have a much more healthy and loving relationship.”

For more of everything you missed at the Beauty Carnival experience during the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, click HERE.

Dr. Wilkerson who works on the Gold Series, also spoke about how her natural hair reflects in the corporate sector. “Hair is very important, not only does it help express our beauty, but it’s also we what work on from a research perspective,” she says. “As I came into working in haircare, that’s when I really began to love and embrace and express my hair through my natural journey — also through working on Gold Series.”

Both Wilkerson and developer White gave an in-depth explanation on the trouble of breakage and the ways that Gold Series products can combat it. “You can prevent breakage from the scalp, that starts a lot with your nutrition,” White says. “Are you hydrating your body? Are your drinking water regularly? If you have a healthy scalp, that’s going to lead to healthier hair.”

The ladies also reviewed the top three, must-have products from the collection that keep their hair and protective styles moisturized and fresh. Check out the full-conversation in the video above. For more of everything you missed at the Beauty Carnival experience during the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, click HERE.