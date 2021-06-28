Loading the player…

It’s no secret that “Black don’t crack,” however, aging is inevitable and while many women embrace getting older, they may not embrace the visible changes that come along with the process.

Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens co-hosts Claudia Jordan and LisaRaye McCoy joined us at the ESSENCE Beauty Carnival during the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture together to drop gems about their journey with skin routines, advice they were given, and how to embrace getting older.



01 Genetics Are Only Half The Battle Claudia is an advocate for removing yourself from negative relationships, both romantic and platonic. “So many times, we as Black women want to take on everything and save the world, you have to stop taking all of that in because it can affect your appearance.” 02 Self-Care & Skincare Is More Than Just A Salon Visit And Good Makeup LisaRaye shared with the viewers, “It’s not just the beauty salon or makeup, it’s also about what’s on the inside because, it needs to be just as beautiful. I’ve been learning more about myself and not being afraid to grow and learn more and finding inner peace.” 03 Negativity In Your Life Ages you, So Get Rid Of It Claudia shared that genetics have worked in her favor with her skin, but as she’s gotten older, she’s had to do her part on maintaining a healthy appearance. “Now that I’m 48, I make sure to use sunscreen, drink lots of water, moisturizer and don’t fall asleep in makeup.” 04 Establish A Routine That Is Gentle On your Skin As someone who is always on set or on camera, LisaRaye spoke on wearing more makeup than the average woman and having to take it off each night. “I learned that my under eyes are one of the most sensitive parts of my face and each night I take my makeup off, I have to do it the same way so I’m not tugging my skin or stressing it out. You have to establish a routine with that.” Instagram/@thereallraye1 05 Don’t Compare Your Flaws To The Next Person, We All Have Them When asked about a gem to love the skin you’re in at any age, Claudia shared that the key is to not compare yourself to the next person, “Everyone has flaws and issues too, some are just better at hiding them.”