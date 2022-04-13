Celebrities have been sharing a lot more on social media over the last two years, particularly the results of their skin routines. As a result of time slowing down just a bit, our favorite stars have improved or developed new routines that have helped them relax and improve their general well-being.

Megan The Stallion recently posted to her 28 million Instagram followers, “I’m really going to try not to wear makeup till Coachella,” she says.

“Freeing the skin from makeup allows the pores to fully be cleared out of makeup,” explains celebrity makeup artist, Nicole Fulks, owner of Nicole Beauty. “In the cleansing process of your skin after makeup wear, your pores are only a fraction of way clean and free of makeup debris.”

Fulks adds, “This break Megan is taking will allow her to drastically decrease her pores, and allow her skincare treatments to penetrate deeper, allowing her pores to be more effective.”

The celebrity makeup artist who is also responsible for the looks of Mimi Faust and Yandy Smith says that the “Houston Hottie’s” skin reveal will be, “Baby smooth, fresh skin that HD cameras will love!”

See more celebrities that have shared their natural beauty with the rest of the world.

