Baby Hair Dos And Don’ts, According To Beauty TikTok

Image courtesy of Dominick Sheldon

Baby hair, also referred to as edges, serves as the final flourish for nearly any Black hairstyle. Commonly found along the hairline of textured hair types, these delicate, short strands have a potentially looser texture compared to your natural hair, and in some cases, they might exhibit a similar kinkiness.

Characterized by their thin and short nature, baby hairs can be shaped using diverse techniques depending on factors such as your hairline, length, and texture. Yet, styling baby hairs might pose some challenges. As you familiarize yourself with your hair and edges, here’s an essential guide outlining the dos and don’ts of managing baby hair.

Baby Hair Do’s

Do use an edge brush

In order to master baby hairs, an edge brush is imperative. While a toothbrush is an option, it’s preferable to use a compact, dual-sided brush with a comb. This type of edge brush helps with the smoothing of edges before styling, and subsequent combing ensures a natural finish. Other tools such as a blow dryer, edge wrap, or mousse can be incorporated to assist in the styling procedure.

Do use the S-swirl method

Great! You have all the tools you need to get started. Next, the most difficult skill, learning which method to use to shape your edges. As you may know, there are many different methods you can use to style baby hairs. From the S-swirl method to C-shaped swoops, you have to pick which style most fits you — and your hairdo.

For the chosen technique, apply a modest quantity of edge control to your edges. Adjust the amount based on your hair’s texture and density, but start with a small amount to prevent product buildup. Next, work the product into your edges while brushing downwards using a continuous, s-swirl motion. Should you favor a c-shaped swoop, gently flatten your edges with the brush and then elegantly sweep them in a semi-circular motion towards your hairstyle.

Do cycle edge controls

With kinky hair textures, you might notice that your edge control’s effectiveness diminishes overtime. Periodically, it’s helpful to switch to a more potent product, exploring a different brand, or combining edge control with hair gel. If you opt for blending, exercise caution to apply a limited quantity of product to prevent buildup.

Do set under heat

The final step in styling baby hairs is optional. You have the choice to set your baby hairs with heat to ensure their durability throughout the day. You can apply mousse, and utilize an edge wrap, scarf, or band to firmly press down your edges. You can either sit beneath a hairdryer or employ a handheld device to apply heat to your freshly styled baby hairs, similar to any other hairstyle. At the end of the day, or at least every few days, just remember to rinse your baby hairs and start again to avoid breakage and tension.

Baby Hair Don’ts

Don’t use too much edge control

Don’t use excess edge control. You should not have buildup or extra hard baby hairs. If you do, you may be using too much product. Your baby hairs should remain curled, and compliment the texture of your natural hairstyle. Regardless of how thick or long your baby hairs are, minimize the amount of product you use to avoid visible buildup of gel or edge control.

Don’t part too much hair

For those with kinkier hair, their baby hairs might rest beneath the canopy of their afro. Conversely, those with less kinky hair might find these hairs more apparent along the hairline’s edge. It’s recommended not to separate additional baby hairs from your hair; if necessary, only part those at the edge. Avoid parting an excessive quantity of hair in an attempt to shape additional baby hairs, as this contradicts the intended style of baby hairs.

Don’t go too low

Finally, refrain from brushing your edges excessively downward. It’s crucial that your baby hairs do not make contact with your eyebrows. If your baby hairs do come into contact with or are in close proximity to your eyebrows, it’s possible that you’ve parted an excessive amount of hair or brushed your edges too far downward. Avoid excessive downward brushing, as baby hairs are intended to be relatively short, curled, and positioned directly beneath your hairline.

Follow these Baby Hair Dos and Don’ts for the best of the finishing touch on your hairdo.