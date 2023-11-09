EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Skin Launches New Castaway Cream

Photo: Courtesy of Sweet July Skin.



We can all agree that Ayesha Curry seems like a pro at juggling multiple things at once. This is apparent whether she’s raising her gorgeous children, co-creating Domaine Curry wine, or writing cook books. Additionally, she runs her skincare line and mag, Sweet July. Adding to the mix, she’s launching her new Castaway Cream, today, just in time for winter. “I’m really excited about this launch because so many people have been asking us if we’re coming out with a moisturizer anytime soon,” she tells ESSENCE via phone. “I’m happy to finally be able to say, we have one and it’s fantastic.”

Before the launch of Sweet July Skin, inspired by her Jamaican roots, Sweet July was created “because I love uplifting others and hearing about their entrepreneurial journeys,” Curry says. Simultaneously, she was tired of nothing truly working for her breakout-prone skin and thus took matters into her own hands. Over the summer, she launched her three core products: Pava Exfoliating Cleanser, Pava Toner, and the Irie Power Face Oil. More recently, in September, she launched the Soursop Vitamin C Serum.

Photo: Courtesy of Sweet July Skin.

And the new cream sits nicely amongst the others as well. Inside of the ultra-sleek, khaki-colored packaging– which inspired her nail polish collaboration with People of Color Beauty– you’ll find a mélange of delicious ingredients like banana, papaya, and guava. “So while you’re getting the hydration, you’re also getting natural exfoliation,” she says. “This is great for acne-prone skin because it helps to remove dead skin cells that are clogging the pores. I use it everyday now amongst my other products.”

In addition to her skincare routine, Curry is ensuring to “take time each week to take a nice bath,” she says. “It sounds so simple and cliche but it really works wonders.” Additionally, a recent “morning of wellness” with the Sweet July team didn’t hurt either. “We did yoga, some intention setting, and had the most gorgeous sound bath all in my backyard.” These rituals are especially important leading up to the busy holiday season, where she plans to make fried plantain, rice and peas, and oxtail. And of course, she’ll be serving it all up with her very own wine. “It’s a great time to celebrate, open a bottle, and pour a nice glass,” she says. “I’m excited for that sense of family, community, and togetherness.”

And speaking of family, no matter what Curry has coming down the pike for Sweet July Skin, you can definitely expect that her Jamaican heritage will be at the core of each launch. “This brand has become such a great way to bond with my family and with my roots,” she says. “At this point, the research never stops. It’s given me the opportunity to do some soul searching.”