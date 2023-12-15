An Armani Beauty Model’s Top Wellness Tips

Image courtesy of Greg Williams

With fashion week months away, models are booked up this season for holiday campaigns, designer dinners, and industry parties. And when your career is all about looking your best at any given moment, feeling beautiful inside and out takes practice. “What’s helped me find my confidence has been setting realistic goals for myself and always going after them,” model Madisin Rian tells ESSENCE.

The St. Louis-born model was discovered at one of supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons’ luncheons at 16 years old, before moving to New York City shortly after. Signed to Ford Models, Rian has been photographed within the spreads of magazines– like Vogue Portugal and Marie Claire Australia– and also became the face of Armani Beauty in 2018.

But behind her shaved head and doll-like appearance, the model never fails to find time for herself within her busy schedule– thanks to the lessons she’s learned from her grandmother, mother, and aunts. “My biggest beauty inspirations are the women that raised me,” she says. “I was taught that self-care demonstrates our character and our respect for ourselves and also other people.”

Below, take a peek into the model’s latest skincare and makeup routines– and her must-know tips for wellness this season.

Rian’s Beauty Routines

Skincare

At the foundation of her model-ready routine is none other than skincare. “I cleanse twice per day, morning and night, and I always moisturize, moisturize and moisturize,” Rian says. “The key to great makeup is always great skin.”

Makeup

“When it comes to makeup, my go-to product is Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation,” she says. As a model, “It’s the perfect foundation for a no-makeup makeup look.” But off the runway, “it provides the most buildable coverage when I’m doing full glam,” she continues.

Wellness

“I open the windows every morning and expose myself to the sun and fresh air. I cook at least one healthy meal a day. I stay hydrated and drink at least 2 liters of water a day. At night, I take warm baths to soothe my skin, and to sleep better. I’m also excited to learn sound bowl healing and incorporate that into my self-care routine. Self-care is important to manage stress, lower risk of illness and to increase your energy. I believe the more you’re able to care for yourself, the more you’re able to care and show up for others.”