Anastasia Beverly Hills Is Donating $1 Million To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Photo: Getty

With a nationwide call to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement and other initiatives centered around eradicating racial inequality, Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH) is pledging $1 million towards the fight against systematic racism, oppression and injustice.

The cosmetics brand shared the news to Instagram yesterday amid #BlackoutTuesday, a day created for those who work in the music industry, to disconnect from work, and reconnect with the Black community.

The call to action went beyond show business and reached beauty companies like ABH, who blacked-out an Instagram post in solidarity.

Anastasia Beverly Hills has already donated $100,000 across organizations like Black Lives Matter, The Innocence Project, The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective and the Marshall Project—and is discussing internally, new initiatives that will financially support Black owned businesses and artists in the beauty industry.

“We vow to remain constant and vocal supporters of equality,” the brand wrote in an Instagram post. “We vow to use our platform and our privilege to amplify the voices of marginalized groups that deserve to be heard. Thank you to our community for being a continued source of inspiration and accountability. #BlackLivesMatter.”