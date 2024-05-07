Elevate Your Lip Combo With Ami Colé’s Newest Product

Image courtesy of Ami Cole

For makeup lovers, having a collection of lip liners is a rite of passage. Although it can be challenging to find ones that are suitable for Black and Brown skin tones, the search has certainly become easier over the years. And now, the bar is being set even higher thanks to Ami Colé’s new Soft Shape Lip Liner.

“Adding the Soft Shape Lip Liner to the Ami Colé collection was a no-brainer,” N’Diaye-Mbaye explains of the creamy, Marula oil-filled formula that ensures no breaking or cracking. “In creating these five, matte, waterproof shades we wanted to ensure that they were suitable for melanated skin and complementary to our beloved Lip Treatment Oils.”

Specifically, when it comes to her go-to combo, she uses the liner in “Midnight,” a rich chocolate shade, combined with the “Excellence” Lip Treatment Oil. “This is the perfect ‘90s lip that I remember seeing on so many of my favorites growing up,” N’Diaye-Mbaye remarks. “It was iconic then and is still iconic now.”

And speaking of icons, N’Diaye-Mbaye, in her journey to craft lip liners, found inspiration among cultural figures such as Brandy, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliot, who She fondly refers to these women as “it girls.” The blueprint for her idea was also deeply personal. “Lip liner for me is nostalgia, it holds a legacy passed down from generation to generation,” founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye tells ESSENCE. “Our mothers used it, our grandmothers used it, our great-grandmothers used it and with each application there was a story and an experience. Lip liner is not a trend, it’s in our heritage.”

In addition to the launch, the brand is introducing the “My Lips Tell A Story” campaign which further expounds on the significance of the lip liner and cements the overarching story of the product. “We created a video that celebrates the cultural roots and longstanding relevance of standout lip liner looks in Black and Brown communities,” N’Diaye-Mbaye says.

Overall, the product and campaign are an ode to authenticity. “It’s all about the girls finding comfort in their local beauty supply store, in their local nail salon, in their local hangout spot,” she adds. “I have always envisioned launching a lip liner for Ami Colé and just like with every product we launch, we always keep our girl and community in mind.”