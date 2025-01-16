Get Ready With Alvin Ailey Dancers Before A Show

Photos by Danica Paulos

At an Alvin Ailey show, you can always expect to be moved by the impeccable musicality, strength, and flexibility from each dancer on the stage.

Although every show has something different to offer, many attend for familiarity and celebrating the legacy of the company. This is, in large part thanks to iconic and spirit-lifting pieces like the 30 minute Revelations, created in 1960 to inspire our community to keep their faith in times of triumph, and Cry, a piece Mr. Ailey created as an ode to Black motherhood.

The most recent season wasn’t without its challenge, though. “It has been different than any season I’ve experienced,” Ailey dancer Constance Stamatiou tells ESSENCE.

“We lost a giant, an icon, a mentor, Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison,” who hired Stamatiou in 2007. “Grieving for her and carrying on Mr. Ailey’s legacy, as she would want, was tough,” she adds. “But we also celebrated her, the love and admiration for her was felt. One can only hope to touch as many hearts as she did.”

Through the ups and downs, “my favorite part about the work I do is being able to travel the world, sharing my love of dance. Ailey transcends borders and cultures. Every performance is a heartfelt journey that connects me with people,” Stamatiou says.

Fellow dancer Corrin Rachelle Mitchell echoes these sentiments. “I get to perform some of the legendary roles that previous Ailey women I greatly admire performed before me,” Mitchell—who has been at the company for six years—says. “I get to meet children and hear their response to their introduction to an Ailey performance.”

Below, the dancers give us an inside look at the getting ready process ahead of a show: from doing their own hair and makeup to the wellness practices that keep them grounded during touring seasons.

ESSENCE: What is the getting ready process like before a show?

Constance Stamatiou: The getting ready process for me is similar to fueling up like an athlete would— hydrating while vibing to some good music. I like to start slow, do a floor barre, some Pilates to activate muscles, and end with a ballet class.

I take moments to think about what my intentions are for the performance, my corrections, etc. I give myself a pep talk and or meditate—especially on days when I feel more exhausted than usual. I get into character, I put on my costume and hope the audience connects with me. I want to stay open to challenges and stay present. I never want to become complacent.

My least favorite part is messing up on stage. That’s been a lesson that’s taken me a minute to not let defeat me. I can do a thousand steps right, mess up on one and dwell on that and think I wasn’t good enough. I’m human and realize that sometimes great things come from mistakes. We can’t expect every performance to be the same nor should you want it to be—that would be boring.

Corrin Rachelle Mitchell: For me, the getting ready process can vary depending on what the performance program is but it always includes me listening to music. I love music and it helps me set my intentions for the upcoming performance. I’ve developed a character for every role I perform so I use different music to help me activate before I even put my costume on.

My absolute favorite part about getting ready for performances is when I get to wear my own individual hairstyle. I love expressing myself through my hair so when I don’t have to wear the traditional bun, I get creative with my look. Eyelashes are the worst part of my getting ready process. I struggle with the application process so I always dread that part of my makeup routine.

What are the go-to beauty products you use when getting ready to perform?

CS: My go-to product for my hair is Fenty HomeCurl Cream. It smells so good and keeps my curls hydrated. ECO gel to slick back my hair into a bun. My go-to makeup products are from Elf. I love the coverage, the pigments, and the prices!

CRM: My go-to products for my hair are a homemade blend of essential oils and water that I spray all through my scalp between hair changes. I’m currently in the early stages of my loc journey so it’s my favorite way to ensure my hair stays healthy with all the manipulation of repetitive hair changes.

As for my makeup, my favorite part is elevating my look with colorful HANDAIYAN liquid eyeliner and my favorite red lip, the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Lipstick. Those products work well for my long performances since they’re long lasting and waterproof.

Any beauty techniques you rely on when getting ready?

CS: I like to wet my sponge to apply foundation to the back of my hand, dab my sponge and apply to my face. It gives just the right amount of coverage plus I’m not buying as frequently. Setting spray is a must especially on two performance days. For my hair, water and conditioner are my best friends. My curls respond better when my hair is saturated with water, it seals in the conditioner better. I use a microfiber towel to scrunch my curls to keep the frizz away.

CRM: A beauty technique I rely on when performing are my highlight and contour placements. It’s important the audience can make out the features on my face when on stage so my stage contour is different from my street beat. I like to use highlighter underneath my eyebrows above my eyeshadow.

What are some wellness practices that keep you balanced during the season?

CS: One of the wellness practices that I do during the season is strength training. I’m not able to go to the gym as often as I would during rehearsal time so I do Pilates mat to maintain my strength. I’m more on the flexible side so balancing out strength training helps prevent injury. When my body is feeling tight I take the time to stretch and breathe to lengthen the muscles.

When I get home, Epsom salt baths are extremely important. On days I’m not performing, I like to get a massage. We also have physical therapists who I make sure to see when things are feeling a little off, they’re very good about giving rehabilitation exercises. Right now I’m dealing with a sprained second toe and bursitis so soaking my foot in ice after the performance is a must. Then, on Mondays, which is my day off, I spend as much time with my family and get in as many hugs as I possibly can.

CRM: I enjoy crocheting, walking around the theater and singing for everyone in the Company. I go for walks between rehearsals and performances to give myself fresh air and a change of scenery. I also practice meditation and square breathing for my mental wellness.