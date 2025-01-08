Building A Winter Wellness Routine? Let Ally Love Help

Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

“The holidays are always a busy time, and it’s easy to fall out of your fitness routine or say, ‘I’ll wait until January’,” fitness instructor Ally Love tells ESSENCE. Well, January is here, as is the most in demand New Year’s resolution: working out.

Research says, 79% of people say their resolutions concern health, however as many as 80% of people fail to keep their resolutions by February. While a workout routine may seem difficult—from early mornings to cardio, weight lifting, and membership fees—“contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to leave your house to create an effective fitness routine,” Love says.

In 2025, “no pain, no gain” workouts are not the only mode of wellness. Although celebrity-approved reformer Pilates—a controlled-movement workout known for body sculpting—is on the rise, “a workout doesn’t have to be crazy long or super intense,” she says. “Many workouts can be done right at home and don’t require any equipment.”

Just like ‘80s aerobic workout videos or using your steps as a stairmaster, “all you need is some open space where you can perform some simple but effective bodyweight moves, like push-ups, crunches, and squats.” Skipping the gym for a walk around the neighborhood (preferably after a meal) or stretching before bed are small, effective habits to add to your winter wellness routine.

At the peak of depression and anxiety season, on top of inclement weather, staying at home is easily preferred. However, “movement is one of the easiest ways to boost your mood,” she says, avoiding doom scrolling and bed rot which can further decline your mental health. “When you incorporate movement into your routine, you’re able to release some of those emotions and get clarity, mentally, spiritually, and physically.”

From pilates classes to tuning into your heart beat, using movement as your medicine has a number of psychological benefits, including finding joy in your body, community, and New Year’s resolution. As a partner of the Ulta Beauty Joy Council, Ally Love’s accessible tips can guide you through your winter wellness. “It’s important to make time for wellness and self-care every day—you can’t pour from an empty cup.”