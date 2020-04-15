Alicia Keys And Husband Swizz Beatz Struggle To Remove Gel Manicure Just Like Us

Photo: Getty

Due to the closure of nonessential businesses, which includes nail salons, many of us are resorting to unconventional methods for removing gel manicures, including Alicia Keys.

On Tuesday, the singer enlisted her husband Swizz Beatz to help remove her gel nail polish, and the video of the heartwarming moment posted to Instagram is a must-see.

In the clip, Alicia is seen coaching the record producer through the laborious process of filling the nail polish off, when he suggested a faster method.

“You could use an X-Acto Knife,” suggested Beatz to which Alicia replied, “No.”

We concur. Removing gel manicures is challenging, but there are safer methods, including the dental floss method shared last week by Jada Pinkett Smith, and the gel nail polish removers we’ve rounded up here.

Swizz Beatz captioned the post “Quarantine Day 33. I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty, ” and we hope it’s with all of your fingers.